Chennai Sangamam sees folk art of daily wagers

Express News Service By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Artists performing at the Chennai Sangamam—Namma Ooru Festival were elated to work with each other as there is also a fusion of different types of art. Amba Paatu, which is sung by fishermen in Thoothukudi, was performed along with Devarattam which is performed by a community in Jameen Kodangipatti village in the same district.

Amba Paatu is usually performed by fishermen when the winds are blowing in the opposite direction. “This was till 40 years ago before mechanised boats were introduced. The song is also sung while dragging the fishing net towards the shore by men and women.

It is sung for hours and there are no set lyrics. We sing about the current happenings in a way that fits into the tune. This is the first time I am singing in Chennai Sangamam. There are not many people who know Amba Paatu and I am planning to teach it to a few youngsters in the future,” said 66-year-old Issaki Muthu.

Meanwhile, the performances also showcased Sikkaikuchigai Aatam of daily wage labourers from the Tiruchy vegetable market. “This dance is said to have first originated in Salem as an entertainment for labourers during their free time. I learnt it forty years ago.

As there were not many people who know about this, I started teaching youngsters who were working as labourers. We are happy that many people are coming to know about this folk art,” said Mahamuni.

