LED bulb not working? Don’t throw it away! Take it to an LED clinic

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What do you do when the LED bulb in your home goes bust? Throw it away and buy a new one, right? However, the price of a new bulb and the harm throwing away the old does to the environment should be sufficient reasons to make one think twice. But what does one do with damaged bulbs?

Take them to an LED clinic, urges Thankachan P A, executive director of the Rural Science and Technology Centre at Thuruthikkara near Mulanthuruthy. “It all started as part of discussions around initiatives to curb carbon footprint in Thuruthikkara panchayat,” Thankachan said.

Since its launch in 2017, there had been a steady increase in the number of people approaching the clinic seeking training and other assistance. Women from Kudumbashree and Haritha Karma Sena form the bulk of the number. “For them, it is also means to earn a living,” Thankachan said.

“Many local-self government bodies are also warming up to the idea,” he added. According to Thankachan, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration has also begun an initiative to set up similar clinics in the panchayats near the Pampa river basin.

According to Nisheeda, chairperson of the Community Development Society (CDS) in Edakkattuvayal panchayat, five women from the Kudumbashree unit in the panchayat attended a training class organised by the local-self government body and they have now set up a clinic. “The training was provided by those from the Thuruthikkara Science Centre,” she said.

“People from all over the panchayat bring us their bulbs to restore. On average we get more than 50 bulbs per month. The numbers had been ever higher during the initial days,” said Deepa Babu, one of the women who received the training.

To repair a light, it costs Rs 40. “We also make new ones. These are priced at Rs 100,” Deepa added.

It is estimated that a panchayat uses over 500 LED bulbs - in streetlights, offices and other public places.

“Imagine the huge cost saved if these bulbs are repaired rather than replaced,” Deepa posed.

KOCHI: What do you do when the LED bulb in your home goes bust? Throw it away and buy a new one, right? However, the price of a new bulb and the harm throwing away the old does to the environment should be sufficient reasons to make one think twice. But what does one do with damaged bulbs? Take them to an LED clinic, urges Thankachan P A, executive director of the Rural Science and Technology Centre at Thuruthikkara near Mulanthuruthy. “It all started as part of discussions around initiatives to curb carbon footprint in Thuruthikkara panchayat,” Thankachan said. Since its launch in 2017, there had been a steady increase in the number of people approaching the clinic seeking training and other assistance. Women from Kudumbashree and Haritha Karma Sena form the bulk of the number. “For them, it is also means to earn a living,” Thankachan said. “Many local-self government bodies are also warming up to the idea,” he added. According to Thankachan, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration has also begun an initiative to set up similar clinics in the panchayats near the Pampa river basin. According to Nisheeda, chairperson of the Community Development Society (CDS) in Edakkattuvayal panchayat, five women from the Kudumbashree unit in the panchayat attended a training class organised by the local-self government body and they have now set up a clinic. “The training was provided by those from the Thuruthikkara Science Centre,” she said. “People from all over the panchayat bring us their bulbs to restore. On average we get more than 50 bulbs per month. The numbers had been ever higher during the initial days,” said Deepa Babu, one of the women who received the training. To repair a light, it costs Rs 40. “We also make new ones. These are priced at Rs 100,” Deepa added. It is estimated that a panchayat uses over 500 LED bulbs - in streetlights, offices and other public places. “Imagine the huge cost saved if these bulbs are repaired rather than replaced,” Deepa posed.