Kerala's Idinjar tribal students to get modern education

Published: 19th January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

MLA D K Murali and company representatives in a smart classroom at the Government Tribal High School in Idinjar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of idinjar tribal high school will henceforth be empowered with education backed by cutting-edge technology.

This has been facilitated by the transformation of two of the school’s classrooms into intelligent, interactive classrooms by Technopark-based companies Kennedy’s iQ and D Cube Ai. The classrooms at the school were transformed into smart classrooms as part of the CSR programmes of Kennedy’s iQ in the areas of education, environmental conservation and climate change in compliance with un Sustainable Development goals.

The necessary smart equipment, furnishings and facilities were supplied by Kennedy’s iQ. Kennedy’s iQ India Ceo Tony Joseph said that plans to renovate additional classrooms were also being considered for the foreseeable future. MLA D K Murali, who delivered the keynote address, stressed that society should work together to ensure that the less fortunate should get access to modern education.

He said that the two Technopark firms had updated the idinjar School, which might be considered as a continuation of the community’s efforts to provide online education to those who had been deprived of their resources due to the Covid pandemic.

Kennedy’s iQ Product and innovation director Karim Derrick said that students were the architects of the future and that it was society’s duty to provide them with higher education. Karim also spoke about the role of educational institutions in enabling the new generation to make fresh discoveries.

D Cube Ai Coo Manu Madhavan said that the modern facilities made available at the school paved the way for teachers to teach creatively. Besides, he pointed out that smart classrooms would help familiarise the children with technology, which would mould them into the best students. 

