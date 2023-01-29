Digital literacy to give wings to dreams

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To help underprivileged students compete in an increasingly online world, Hyderabad-based Noble Educational Empowerment Society (NEES), which is already known for organising skill development programmes for the youth, has started a pilot programme on digital literacy and physical education in the Naganur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) under Karimnagar Rural mandal.

Speaking to TNIE, NEES founder D Suresh Kumar says such programmes would be held in government schools across the district. SimSon Pharma helped the group undertake the programme under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for students in Classes 6 to 10.

“The project will next be implemented in a government school in Rukmapur under Choppadandi mandal. An instructor will be employed with the help of funds under the CSR initiatives of different companies,” he adds.

NEES has plans to launch its digital literacy programme in another six schools in the district and provide them with a course completion certificate from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Suresh says they have trained 16,588 candidates and provided placement assistance to 11,638 people. NEES was inspired by the concept of ‘each one, help one’ for the youth to curb school dropouts and improve literacy levels among students from financially impoverished families, he adds.

