Home Good News

Digital literacy to give wings to dreams

NEES has plans to launch its digital literacy programme in another six schools in the district and provide them with a course completion certificate from the National Skill Development Corporation.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

Representational image of a teacher taking online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

 KARIMNAGAR: To help underprivileged students compete in an increasingly online world, Hyderabad-based Noble Educational Empowerment Society (NEES), which is already known for organising skill development programmes for the youth, has started a pilot programme on digital literacy and physical education in the Naganur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) under Karimnagar Rural mandal.

Speaking to TNIE, NEES founder D Suresh Kumar says such programmes would be held in government schools across the district. SimSon Pharma helped the group undertake the programme under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for students in Classes 6 to 10.

“The project will next be implemented in a government school in Rukmapur under Choppadandi mandal. An instructor will be employed with the help of funds under the CSR initiatives of different companies,” he adds.

NEES has plans to launch its digital literacy programme in another six schools in the district and provide them with a course completion certificate from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).
Suresh says they have trained 16,588 candidates and provided placement assistance to 11,638 people. NEES was inspired by the concept of ‘each one, help one’ for the youth to curb school dropouts and improve literacy levels among students from financially impoverished families, he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEES Corporate Social Responsibility NSDC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp