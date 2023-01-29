Home Good News

Loyola turns tunnel of hope for visually-impaired

College helps nearly 20 visually-impaired students to fulfil their dream of working in a corporate sector.

Published: 29th January 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada. ( File Photo)

Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada. ( File Photo)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although there are no full-fledged facilities in the State for the visually impaired and partially visually impaired students to be given an opportunity in the corporate sector, there are as many as 176 types of jobs available in India that are based on digital skills in the sector.

However, their dream has now come true after enrolling in the Advanced Employability Course for the Visually Challenged (AECVC) on Bilmey Software, which is being provided free of cost by Enable India, a non-profit organisation based in Bengaluru that works for those with special needs.

Under the auspices of Vijayawada’s Andhra Loyola College Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) wing, the college has become a state-level platform for this programme for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. “In the era of advanced technology, persons with visual impairments should not be left behind. Empowering them with employability skills is the need of the hour,” said Fr GAP Kishore, Principal of Andhra Loyola College (ALC).

“Earlier, people seeking employment used to go to Bengaluru to get this high-end training  in order to get placed in the corporate sector. However, the same training is being imparted at ALC by the trainers from Enable India,” said Correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj. While many students trained under this programme have got placements in MNCs, several students are able to take the exams with the support of scribes provided by the volunteers of HEPSN-ALC.

Speaking to TNIE, a student who got placement in an MNC, Kavala NVSS Pavan, said, “I am a person with vision impairment, currently working with Allegis services (India) as a senior talent acquisition executive with a package of `8 lakh per annum. I got this chance in MNC with a high cadre with the training on Bimley software by Enable India in Andhra Loyola College.”

Speaking on the latest training, visually impaired alumni from Andhra Loyola College and also the Executive Director of Enable India, Moses Chowdari Gorrepati, said, “You may be blind but can be trained to live independently.  You are also capable of living a decent life. With the support of the founder of Enable India Santhi Raghavan expanded it to AP and the training sessions will include mobility sessions, employability sessions, webinars with experts, self-learning courses and submission of project work.”

Nearly 20 visually impaired students are studying in Andhra Loyola College in various degrees and inter streams, of them, nine final-year degree students are getting training with the specially designed Blimey software from the second week of December. From Feb 3  to the end of June 3, the students will attend the sessions at the training facility of Enable India in Bengaluru.  

Speaking to TNIE, the coordinator of HEPSN Dr G Sahaya Baskaran said, “This advanced employability full-time course for  6 months integrated with an internship for final year students will cover intensive training on understanding disability-specific skills, understanding company expectations and developing skills for employment as per industry standards. The college will provide free infrastructure and laptops and trainers of Enable India will train the students. Graduates with basic computer knowledge of screen readers are eligible for this training. They should have basic communication skills in English,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
visually impaired Digital Skills jobs Loyola College Higher Education
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp