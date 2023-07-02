Home Good News

19-yr-old powerlifter balances studies, career in sports with aplomb   

This 19-year-old Medagam Jyothi Reddy showed how one can excel in studies and a career in sports simultaneously with ease.

Published: 02nd July 2023

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Balancing studies and career in sports is not something everyone can achieve with aplomb. This 19-year-old Medagam Jyothi Reddy showed how one can excel in both with ease. Pursuing her engineering degree at Rajeev Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology - IIIT RK Valley campus in Idupulapaya, Jyothi has been proving her mettle in powerlifting by excelling in several national and international competitions, with enormous encouragement from her parents Srinivasulu Reddy and Ramadevi

Hailing from Vallapalli village of Ballikurava mandal of Bapatla district, Jyothi Reddy completed her schooling in Vallapalle primary school in Marturu mandal. 

Further, she continued her studies in Zilla Parishad High School in Peda Ambadipudi and secured 10/10 GPA. Bagging a seat in RGUKT-RK valley, present she is pursuing her BTech final year.

With the support of physical director Bala Govind Tiwari, Jyothi has won two gold medals in State-level eighth sub-junior men and women classic equipped powerlifting that was held in Jaggayyapeta of Krishna district in November, 2021. She also bagged gold and silver medals in premiere men and women powerlifting under-49 kilo category. 

Participating in state-level competitions in Kerala during 2022, the 19-year-old has won silver and gold medals in under-43 kilo category. The student also participated in competitions that were held in Maharashtra and Hyderabad and won silver and gold medals.  

Adding another feather to her hat, Jyothi participated in International competitions that was held in Hong Kong in June 24-30 in under-43 kilo category and won four gold medals in the event. 

“I have been striving hard to become a world champion in powerlifting. Youth have to set their goals and achieve them with sincere efforts without diverting their attention in other activities,” said Jyothi Reddy.

