A lifesaver in every sense: Dr Shivranjani Santosh imparts life-saving skills to one and all

HYDERABAD: Well aware of the crucial role that immediate medical assistance plays in saving lives, a paediatrician in Hyderabad has been offering first-aid training to various individuals. Dr Shivranjani Santosh, a consultant paediatrician at Magna Centre has been taking such workshops for the last 14 years and that too without charging a penny.

Dr Shivranjani’s workshop on Saturday focused on equipping school bus drivers, caretakers, physical education teachers, sports teachers, security personnel, and office staff of Global Edge School with essential life-saving skills.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 90 people who eagerly absorbed the knowledge and techniques shared by the seasoned paediatrician. With a deep understanding of their responsibility for the well-being of children under their care, the training aimed to prepare these professionals for any medical emergencies that may arise. Dr Shivranjani’s commitment extends beyond schools, as she stresses the significance of first aid for everyone. “One out of six deaths can be prevented by giving the right first aid at the right time,” she shares. In addition to first aid and CPR training, the dedicated paediatrician also provides guidance on breastfeeding techniques.

Dispelling common misconceptions, Dr Shivranjani highlights the extensive scope of first aid treatments covered in her training sessions. “First aid goes beyond applying bandages to wounds. I educate people on how to handle sudden fainting, seizures, unconsciousness, as well as managing emergency situations when foreign objects are inserted in a child’s nose or eyes,” she explains.

Her workshops also address vital topics such as fever management, diarrhoea, dehydration, and the importance of authentic oral rehydration solution (ORS) drinks with the WHO mark. With monsoon season increasing the risk of dengue cases, she ensures participants are well-prepared to manage the infection.

Employing hands-on training sessions with mannequins, Dr Shivranjani ensures participants practice CPR and choking techniques, enabling them to respond effectively during critical situations. To make her teachings accessible to all, including those with limited literacy, she communicates in simple language, ensuring comprehension among attendees.

Dr Shivranjani’s workshops play a vital role in dispelling myths surrounding first aid. “Misguided actions, such as inserting keys or spoons into the mouth during a seizure, pressing the stomach of a drowning individual, or attempting to remove snake venom by cutting a wound, can be dangerous,” cautions the paediatrician.

Her workshops provide participants with accurate information and equip them with proper first-aid techniques, thereby empowering the community with life-saving skills. Dr Shivranjani’s mission to educate and empower people with vital first-aid knowledge is an inspiring example of selflessness and community service.

