Bowlful of music

Sakshi Kulkarni By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a world where music takes on various forms, one artist stands out for her exceptional talent and mastery of a unique instrument. Vidushi Shashikala Dani, a renowned jal tarang player from Hubballi, has captivated the audience with her mesmerising performances and profound musicality.

With each delicate touch and harmonious ripple of water, the 63-year-old brings to life the enchanting melodies of the jal tarang. She is a multi-instrument artiste with concert and teaching experience in jal tarang, harmonium, sitar, violin, dilruba and tabla. She is India’s only performing female Hindustani jal tarang Doordarshan and All India Radio-graded artiste.

The jal tarang, an Indian percussion instrument, derives its name from jala (water) and tarang (waves). It consists of a set of porcelain bowls of varying sizes, partially filled with water. When struck gently with bamboo sticks, each bowl produces a distinct note, creating a harmonious symphony of tunes.

This ancient instrument has a rich historical significance, and Shashikala has become one of the few artists keeping the tradition alive. With a plethora of achievements, awards and accolades, she has carved a prominent place for herself in the realm of Hindustani classical music.

Born into a family with a deep appreciation for music, Shashikala’s journey into the world of jal tarang began at a very young age. Encouraged by her father and guru, the late Pt. DR Warang, she developed a profound love for music. It was during one of her father’s jal tarang performances that Shashikala’s fascination with this unique instrument took root. She recalls being mesmerised by the ethereal sounds produced by the delicate bowls of water.

At a very tender age, she recognised that this instrument and its tradition were dying. Determined to master this ancient art form, she embarked on a rigorous musical journey, immersing herself in the intricacies of playing the jal tarang. “What intrigued me the most is, all instruments have to be kept away from the water for them to produce music, whereas jal tarang is the only instrument where the waves of water produce music,” says Shashikala.

Her unwavering dedication and unyielding commitment to her craft have been the driving forces behind her mastery of the jal tarang. From the early hours of the morning, when most are still asleep, she would rise at 3 am to embark on her daily practice sessions. No obstacle or challenge could deter her from pursuing her passion for music.

Even while balancing a demanding professional career, she dedicated herself to rigorous sangeet practice, investing countless hours refining her skills and deepening her musical understanding. Her sadhana (practice) of at least four hours a day is a testament to her unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Through this tireless commitment, she has honed her technique, expanded her repertoire, and delved into the depths of jal tarang’s melodic possibilities.

The results of Shashikala’s relentless practice and artistic exploration are evident in her captivating performances. She has graced numerous prestigious events and platforms, leaving audiences spellbound with her mastery. Whether it is the Mahila Vadya Nada Vaibhava by Kar. San. Nri. Academy, the Pt. Vinayak Torvi Music Foundation, or the International Women’s Day celebration, each performance is a testament to her incredible artistry and ability to connect deeply with her listeners.

What sets Shashikala apart is her ability to seamlessly merge the nuances of Hindustani classical music with the ethereal tones produced by the water-filled bowls. Her compositions are a tapestry of intricate melodies, woven with soul-stirring improvisations that transport listeners into a realm of transcendence. With a profound understanding of ragas and a keen musical sensibility, she breathes life into each note, evoking a wide range of emotions from tranquillity to exhilaration.

Shashikala’s exceptional talent and dedication have earned her numerous recognition. She has been honoured with the ‘Kittur Rani Chennamma’ award from the state government, ‘Karnataka Kalashri’ Award, and the ‘Gaan Ganga’ Award from Padma Vibhushan Dr Gangubai Hangal. Her performances have garnered critical acclaim and admiration from fellow musicians and critics alike, further solidifying her reputation as a virtuoso musician.

As Shashikala looks to the future, her aspirations as a jal tarang performer remain unwavering. She aims to expand the reach of this enchanting instrument and introduce it to new audiences across the globe.

She has now established Swara Naada Sangeeta Vidyalaya to teach and preach young talents. She also conducts workshops, master classes, and lecture demonstrations. Through these efforts, she strives to inspire and nurture the next generation of jal tarang players, ensuring this ancient tradition thrives for years.

Shashikala’s extraordinary journey as a jal tarang player by skill, passion and unwavering dedication has left an indelible mark on the world of music. Her achievements, awards, and contributions to Jal Tarang will inspire future generations. Her story is a reminder to preserve traditional instruments and celebrate the talent of artists like Shashikala.

When struck gently with bamboo sticks, each bowl produces a distinct note, creating a harmonious symphony of tunes. This ancient instrument has a rich historical significance, and Shashikala has become one of the few artists keeping the tradition alive. With a plethora of achievements, awards and accolades, she has carved a prominent place for herself in the realm of Hindustani classical music. Born into a family with a deep appreciation for music, Shashikala's journey into the world of jal tarang began at a very young age. Encouraged by her father and guru, the late Pt. DR Warang, she developed a profound love for music. It was during one of her father's jal tarang performances that Shashikala's fascination with this unique instrument took root. She recalls being mesmerised by the ethereal sounds produced by the delicate bowls of water. 