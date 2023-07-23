9-year-old powerhouse sets world record, performs Kuchipudi while hula hooping

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In an awe-inspiring display of talent and grace, young Hamsika Besetti, a resident of Visakhapatnam, achieved a remarkable milestone at a tender age of nine. On June 5, 2023, Hamsika etched her name in the history by setting a phenomenal world record for the ‘Longest time to perform Kuchipudi dance with hula hoop spins (youngest kid)’ as recognised by the prestigious Worldwide Book of Records.

Hamsika’s performance at the Kala Bharathi auditorium mesmerised the audience as she gracefully intertwined the ancient art of Kuchipudi dance with the captivating artistry of hula hoop spins. With sheer elegance and skill, she spun the hula hoop around her waist flawlessly for an impressive 2 minutes and 11 seconds and set the record.

“Watching my daughter learn and perform Kuchipudi has been a dream of mine. However, it brings me immense joy to see that she shares the same passion and determination for the art, showing genuine interest in learning and excelling in it,” Hamsika’s mother, Yamuna, said.

Speaking to TNIE, Hamsika shared that she embarked on her journey of learning Kuchipudi at the age of five, and later, at eight, she embraced the art of hula hooping. She devotes nearly two hours daily to practise Kuchipudi and hula hoop, honing her skills with commitment, Yamuna added. Regarding managing her academics, her mother proudly shared, “She excels in her studies too. As a teacher, it has been somewhat easier for me to balance her academic commitments and practice sessions.”

Surrounded by a plethora of art forms, Yamuna passionately conveyed her motivation for her daughter’s pursuit and mastery of Kuchipudi. She underscored, “In today’s world, where Western culture and dances hold significant sway, it becomes vital to uphold, encourage, and cherish our traditional arts. These art forms embody profound values and preserve the essence of our rich culture and heritage.

With its captivating beauty, Kuchipudi serves as an exquisite dance form and imparts invaluable life lessons, fosters good health, and radiates positivity and enriching experience.” Currently studying in grade 5 at the Presidential School, Hamsika expressed her gratitude to her gurus, Usha Rani and Murali, from Mayuri Nrithya Niketan and her hula hoop coach Venkat.

