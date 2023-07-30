No mountain too tall for this Telangana-based women’s group

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Women’s groups from Telangana have been making waves across the country, motivating and empowering women in various regions. One such remarkable initiative is the Orugallu Mahila Samakhya (OMS), whose 40 dedicated members embarked on a journey to Ladakh in the northern tip of the country, spanning over 65 days, to provide training and raise awareness among women’s groups in the region.

The local government extended support to the OMS members by providing `2,000 per day, ensuring their convenience during their stay.

Despite facing several challenges, including the extreme climate of the high-altitude area, the OMS team remained committed and resilient, creating motivation and awareness among 460 women’s group members in Ladakh.

For S Geetha, a member of OMS, the language barrier posed no hindrance as she and her colleagues, Md Ameena and Md Jameela, conveyed the significance of women’s group activities through the help of a translator. Their efforts helped enlighten the women of Ladakh about empowerment, savings in banks and access to loans, she tells TNIE.

Another group member, G Renuka, says that her experiences touring 15 States led her to conclude that Telangana was ahead of the curve, with commendable progress in all sectors. Her visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister’s constituency underscored the importance of spreading awareness about women’s condition in various regions. One of the beneficiaries of the initiative, U Shobha, highlights that her participation at G-20 summit programmes and her fluency in Hindi earned her accolades and appreciation from dignitaries. At the New Delhi summit, she proudly stated that she and her 17 fellow women participants had received training from Telangana OMS.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao interacted with the OMS members in Hanamkonda on Saturday. He expressed his pride in Telangana’s women and their achievements. He lauded the brave OMS members who underwent training in the challenging terrain of Ladakh. As a token of appreciation, he assured the construction of a permanent multipurpose building for OMS.

