Self-learning propels him to IIT

Published: 30th July 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Despite facing several odds, 18-year-old Sandeep Kumar from Parvathipuram town has secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Punjab.

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite facing several odds, 18-year-old Sandeep Kumar from Parvathipuram town has secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Punjab. Coming from a disadvantaged financial background and lacking access to coaching resources, Sandeep took the courageous decision of self-learning and, against all odds, earned a free seat in the Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) program at IIT Ropar. 

Although Sandeep got a good rank in EAMCET and gained admission to NIT, his heart was set on joining an IIT. Reflecting on his journey, he revealed that he was entirely unaware of what IITs or NITs represented during his Intermediate days. “The inspiring success story of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, ignited a spark within me. Sundar Pichai’s humble beginnings and incredible achievements motivated me to aspire for greater heights and aim for an IIT admission.”

Detailing the obstacles encountered during his preparation, Sandeep mentioned, “In our town, no good coaching centres were available. To access good coaching, we had to go to Visakhapatnam, which financially burdened us due to our limited means. Consequently, I relied on YouTube tutorials and lessons to study and prepare for IIT admission.”

Recounting the unwavering support from his parents during his journey, he said, “My father, a waitstaff, and mother, a homemaker, have been my pillars of strength. Due to our financial constraints, many around me considered my dream of studying at an IIT unrealistic. They often discouraged me, suggesting that I settle for an engineering college in Visakhapatnam due to my decent EAMCET rank, which would be more cost-effective and less burdensome for my parents. However, my parents never once doubted my aspirations. They allowed me to dream big and wholeheartedly supported me every step of the way.” 

On his aspirations, Sandeep disclosed his desire to become an entrepreneur and establish his own business. While he is uncertain about the specific venture he wants to pursue, he revealed his intention to explore and identify his entrepreneurial path once he begins his journey at IIT Ropar. In offering guidance to his fellow aspirants, he emphasised the importance of unwavering determination. “Regardless of the obstacles we encounter or the discouragement from others, we must never doubt ourselves if our aims and goals are well-defined. It is crucial to remember that our parents’ support will always be by our side, and we should never take it for granted,” he asserted.

