Techie quits job to become dairy farmer, earns double salary

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Driven by passion and stepping out of his comfort zone, the 48-year-old software employee from Prakasam district had quit his well paying job just to open a new chapter in his life. He established a dairy farm unit in his 4-acre agricultural land earning over Rs 3 lakh per month.

Mandalapu Srinivasa Rao, a former software professional, with around 15 cows and 17 buffaloes, produces around 210-220 litres of milk per day and provides employment for a total of five persons, including three workers from Bihar in his dairy farm and at the Addanki milk booth.

With unwavering support from his mother and wife Manasa, Srinivasa Rao kick started his dream project in 2020 with an initial investment of Rs 25 lakh from his entire savings and spent another Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, which he took as loan from banks, to provide all necessary facilities to growing cattle needs. “It will take another two years to clear my loans, after which we are planning to increase the production and get a brand name. We are also planning to expand the business by establishing a poultry farm, sheep farm units and producing organic vegetables,” Srinivasa added.

Stating that he had constructed a big shed to provide shelter for cattle and has been cultivating fodder grass in his agricultural land to feed them, Srinivasa Rao said that he is also running his own milk booth in Bhavani centre of Addanki town.

“Earlier, when I was working in Hyderabad and Delhi as a software professional, I had experienced heavy work pressure, resulting in severe lifestyle disorders. During Covid pandemic, I was allowed to work-from-home. While staying with my parents, an idea of setting up a milk dairy in the village popped up in my mind. This dream project has allowed me to live happily with my parents and villagers,” he expressed.

