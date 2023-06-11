ChatGPT helps IAS officer oversee sea change in Nellai

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As Assistant Collector (Training) in Tirunelveli, S Gokul’s schedule revolves around revenue-related tasks, and his responsibilities include performing the duties of the village administrative officer, revenue inspector, and the tahsildar. Seven months into this role, the officer with visual impairment already has accolades coming his way. “I am pleased to say that my district collector has also entrusted me with the sub-collector’s duties. In addition to my regular training responsibilities, I have had the opportunity to gain exposure to various developmental and social sector activities. It’s a great feeling,” he said. Gokul’s achievements exemplify how, by harnessing technology, one can transcend obstacles.

For someone who initially wanted to be a teacher, Gokul’s shift toward civil service was driven by the 2018 Kerala floods. “During that calamity, I realized that teaching might not be the best fit for me. I enjoyed being active, travelling, taking risks, and interacting with the public. Otherwise, I would feel depressed. Working closely with young and dynamic IAS officers during the floods inspired me immensely,” he shared.

On how he deals with various tasks, especially if they have to do with visual information, Gokul says, “Previously, if I received an image of a dilapidated building, I had to rely on my staff to understand it. However, the introduction of ChatGPT accelerated the development of projects for people with visual impairment. One such project is ‘Be My Eyes,’ and I am part of their beta team. When I asked for a description of a dilapidated building, the application not only confirmed that it looked dilapidated but also explained all the issues with the building, suggesting that it might collapse at any moment.”

Gokul further added that there are many other apps available to assist visually impaired individuals in their day-to-day activities. “In the future, AI tools will be able to capture live video and provide real-time information,” he said, emphasising that live video streaming with descriptions would be a significant advancement in the field of AI. “In the next stage of development, there should be a mechanism that sends the description directly to the user’s brain, enabling them to recognise visual information. Research is underway in this field. I effectively use ChatGPT, and the VoiceOver option on my phone is also very helpful,” he explained.

Regarding accessibility for people with disabilities (PwD), Gokul mentioned that the situation has improved significantly. “In a country like India, we must have priorities while allocating resources. For the first 50 to 60 years, our priority was lifting the people out of poverty. Now, we have started focusing on accessibility for PwD and trans people. We have laws mandating provisions for PwDs, but public awareness about them is low. When constructing theatres or shopping malls, people rarely consider accessibility for PwD. Apart from accessibility, inclusiveness is also crucial. This year, we organised a book fair on the theme ‘A Book Fair for Everyone’, with a special focus on the disabled community, transpersons, and tribal communities. We ensured accessibility for PwD in all the stalls and competitions, and spread awareness about the issues among the public,” said Gokul.

The district administration is conducting a training programme on wig manufacturing for women beedi rollers. Gokul is actively involved in the entire process, from conducting research and submitting proposals to the government, to mobilising women. “Our training partner from Chennai brought trainers from different parts of the country. The Adyar Cancer Institute has agreed to procure the products. The women who complete this training will become master trainers, enabling them to train more women. The first batch of 30 women will complete their training by the end of this month,” he explained.

Civil service, Gokul feels, allows him to impact people’s lives in a positive way. “When I initially joined this profession, I had concerns about how well I would perform my job. However, over the past seven months, my confidence has grown. I have had the opportunity to work with two collectors, both of whom had tremendous confidence in me,” he concluded

