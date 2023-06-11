NRI teen bears educational expenditure of student in India

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a mission to empower underprivileged girls through education, a 16-year-old Greeshma Davu living in Washington DC suburb, United States has been supporting the deserving students with the help of her family by providing financial assistance for their education.

Recognising the talent of Monika Chandolu, a resident of Movva village in Krishna district, Greeshma has been supporting Monika in pursuing engineering education through Tata’s Palleseva organisation situated in Kaza village in the same mandal. With the unconditional support, Monika has excelled in her studies, achieving an impressive percentage of 95.4 in her 12th grade and qualified for JEE Mains exam. She is confident that she would clear JEE advanced exam and get admission in top institute.

Apart from this, balancing her academics and sports life, the young soul is also engaged in serving the needy through her non-profit organisation, ‘Care 4 Needy’, helping both Indian and American communities. Established in January 2022, the organisation was the brainchild of Greeshma’s mother and founder Srilatha Tata and maternal uncle Pavan Kumar Tata. The organisation's co-founders were Greeshma herself and her uncle Anil Kumar Tata.

At this very young age, Greeshma has been providing financial aid to Monika out of her own pocket, which she earned by working at Kumon learning centres, as well as working as an intern in the University of Virginia Neuro Science Lab. The idea of supporting the underprivileged by providing education was conceived when she visited India, where she witnessed heart-wrenching scenes of women facing challenges due to lack of education.

Equally proving her mettle in academics by securing sixth position in State Technology Student association of TSA conference, Greeshma also has a keen interest in sports and was recently selected for Junior Varsity Volleyball team in Rockridge High School, where she was studying.Aiming to distribute sanitary napkins to women and teenagers in rural areas, she has already raised $20,000 funds for the cause.

“Working at the National Institute of Health to support those suffering from lupus disease, Greeshma achieved recognition in the State Technology Student Association. With the guidance of her mentors Ravi Davu and Dr Prakash Bethapudi, she also published research on brain tumour identification,” said Greeshma’s mother expressing her joy.

Speaking to TNIE, Greeshma said, “During a visit to my grandparents hometown in India, I have learned about the dire consequences of inadequate education. Witnessing the lack of access to basic rights for women, I became motivated to make a difference through charity.” Her commitment to education and charity serves as a beacon of hope for underprivileged girls, fostering a brighter future for them.

