Determination makes trio excel in volleyball

Observing the talent of the three siblings, Shameer Basha had encouraged them to play volleyball and participate in the district and State level tournaments.

K Sai Pratap, K Teja and K Savitha along with their parents. (Photo | EPS)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Poverty is never a hindrance to excel in sports or studies when there is a will to prevail. This is true in case of three siblings of Kuchivaripalle in Rajampet mandal of Annamayya district.

Though K Teja, K Savitha and their brother K Sai Pratap hail from a poor ST family, they are shining in volleyball with the encouragement and support of Syed Shameer Basha, a physical director in the government school of Rajampet. Now, Teja is a national player, while her siblings Savitha and Sai have got recognition at the State level. The trio have won more than 70 medals in various volleyball tournaments, besides faring well in education. 

Though Shameer Basha retired from service as the physical director, he has been giving coaching to young prospects in volleyball at the government school. He has produced several national and State volleyball players in his three decades of service as the physical director.

Observing the talent of the three siblings, Shameer Basha had encouraged them to play volleyball and participate in the district and State level tournaments.

Teja, the eldest daughter of Kama Rammohan, a plastic chair vendor, has participated in 12 national level  and 60 State and interstate volleyball tournaments with the guidance of Shameer Basha. She has been adjudged the best player twice. After completing her degree, she did BEd in 2020. Now, she is preparing for competitive examinations. 

Teja’s sister Savitha also underwent coaching at Shameer Basha and participated in youth and Khelo India competitions. Now, she is studying degree second year in Rajampet. Besides studies and sports, she has got an NCC B certificate. Inspired by her two sisters, Sai also underwent coaching in volleyball. After participating in several junior level competitions, he has been selected for the State level volleyball tournament. The three siblings need financial support from the government to take part in major volleyball tournaments.

