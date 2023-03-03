This IT company in Sirsi provides a platform for local tech talent

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Little away from the temple town of Sirsi, amid forests and agricultural fields, one can find a new building that is like no other in the vicinity. The new set-up is making heads turn and people are curious to see that the tech talents from their village are being employed there. And Why not! Sirsi now has its first full-fledged IT startup company. The company - ALT Digital Technologies - with its head office in Noida started basic operations in a small setup in Sirsi a year ago.

The co-founder of the company, Goutam Bengle, who was born in the small village of Sirsi always had the dream of setting up something useful in his hometown.

The company has now started operations from Sirsi with a good team of 10 tech talent sourced from the towns of Uttara Kannada district. “Presently we have 10 employees working with us and next week we have a placement drive in which five more employees will be hired. We are a tech support provider company working with top domestic and global companies,” said Bengle.

The employees, who are working in the Sirsi office, are paid the same salary as their counterparts in Noida or any other branch of the company.

“It is a common scene in Malnad to see youth working in metro cities and abroad while their aged parents remain in the villages and towns. We could reverse this by bringing such companies to small towns. There are a number of engineers from Karnataka who are sitting in top positions abroad and they can surely think of generating employment in their villages,” Bengle added.

“The idea of setting up an IT company in the village was mooted during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company was founded by Vikas Goyal. We were assigned to work from home and then we decided to open a branch here. Nowadays every village has digital connectivity and many more areas are getting new connections. The Beyond Bengaluru concept that is being promoted by the State Government will surely help companies settle in smaller towns like Sirsi,” he added.

