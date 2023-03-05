Kayaking cousins from Andhra Pradesh paddle through International tourneys

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: Gripping her paddle tight, Nagidi Gayatri looks completely focused, even though her memories of hard work and the poverty family flash in her mind. She has been waiting for this moment for many years. Her rigorous practice is about to bring her laurels. Hearing the sound of the clap, Gayatri pushed forward the water, and paddled through the finish line, bagging a silver medal for Andhra Pradesh in the recent Khelo India Kayaking competitions which were conducted in Maheshwar of Madhya Pradesh.

Nagidi Gayatri and her cousin Nagidi Bhargavi, who was born in a poor fishermen family, from Nagayalanka village of Krishna District are excelling in the international sport of Kayaking and Canoeing (water sports).

Recently, representing Andhra Pradesh state, the duo attended the camp held in Maheswar of Madya Pradesh in Canoe Slalom for selections for the Asian Games which will be held in China in September this year.

18-year-old Gayatri, daughter of N Nagababu and Venkata Nageswaramma, had completed her schooling at ZP High School in Nagayalanka and also completed her Diploma in Veterinary Science in Vizianagaram.

Beginning her sports career with Taekwondo, Gayatri participated in the 33rd National Games when she was in Class 8 and won a Bronze medal. Later, she leaned towards water sports and joined in a water sports academy in Nagayalanka. She excelled in the sport in no time with the experience she had in fishing and rafting with her father.

Trained under the coaches Nagababu and M Srinu, Gayatri participated in 36th National Selections in Canoe Slalom sport K1 held in Uttarakhand and got an opportunity to participate in 36th National Games. Due to the non-availability of proper equipment to train in the State, Gayatri was sent to Madhya Pradesh under the auspices of the State Kayaking and Canoeing (water sports) Association and trained by Kuldeep, an Indian coach, who lend his support in the 36th National Games in Gujarat. But she narrowly missed a medal and stood in fourth place. Moreover, all eyes are on her as she participated in Asian Game selections held on February 26.

Gayatri’s father Nagababu said, “We are poor and we are not in a position to provide her expert training. But we have a firm belief that Gayatri will one day make the country proud. We hope hardworking girl like Gayatri deserves support form people and we are praying for that.”

“Now, it is my responsibility to prove that children of a fisherman will no more be a fisherman,” Gayatri told. Gayatri’s cousin 15-year-old Nagidi Bhargavi, studying Class 9 in Scholars EM High School in Nagayalanka village, also showed her talent in Canoeing. Daughter of Samba Siva Rao and Lakshmi, Bhargavi participated in the 5th Khelo India youth games in the Canoeing 1 (C1) category in the Canoe slalom National event and stood in 4th place. Bhargavi said that she would definitely bag a medal for India in Asian Games.

