Unaffected by disability, Vizianagaram youth goes on to bag his dream job at Amazon

Amazon India had given him permanent appointment with a pay package of Rs 3 lakh per annum to work from home.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Amruth was affected by a muscular disorder at the age of two. (Photo | Express)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: 24-year-old youth with muscular dystrophy has got a processing associate job in Amazon India after completing his BCom degree with self-confidence. Suru Srinivasa Rao (SVG) of Kaspha Veedhi in Cheepurupalli got two children Amruth and Yaswanth. 

Amruth was affected by a muscular disorder at the age of two. Rao and his wife Deepa visited several reputed hospitals in India like AIIMS in Kerala, NIMHANS in Bangalore and NIMS in Hyderabad to get him treated. Finally, he was diagnosed with severe muscular dystrophy.

Without getting disheartened, Rao admitted Amruth in a school in Cheepurupalli to ensure his bright future. Deepa used to take Amruth to school by carrying him on her shoulders till he reached class seven.  Later, Amruth’s younger brother Yaswanth used to take him to school on a tricycle. 

Amruth had completed his SSC with 9.1 GPA from the Zilla Parishad High School. Later, he passed Intermediate by securing 940 out of 1,000 marks. Amruth studied BCom in Satya Rama Degree College and secured 8.4 CGPA. 

As he could not get a government job under the disabled quota with 84% disability and completely bed-ridden, Amruth was not disheartened. He learnt computer skills with the help of his brother and father. 
After achieving proficiency in operating computer only with his two index fingers, Amruth applied for a job in Amazon and got selected as a processing associate in his first attempt. 

Amazon India had given him permanent appointment with a pay package of `3 lakh per annum to work from home. Now, Amruth has become a role model for many others by getting a job in Amazon India despite his disability.

“I have completely forgotten my disability with the moral and physical support given by my family members and well-wishers,” Amruth said.

