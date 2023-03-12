Home Good News

Jail birds turn dancing stars in online contest

Uttar Pradesh-based Kalantar Art Trust had in January announced a dance competition for jail inmates under the supervision of the state government.

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Dressed in white shirts and red neck ties, they danced to the tune of famous Hindi song ‘Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari’ from blockbuster movie Chennai Express for an online dance competition. They were no less than reality dance show performers who matched steps with perfect sync and finesse.

The only difference was, these contestants were prison inmates of Cirle Jail here who danced in the backdrop of tall walls of the cells.Sources said, Uttar Pradesh-based Kalantar Art Trust had in January announced a dance competition for jail inmates under the supervision of the state government.Circle Jail superintendent D Barik said since most of the inmates often indulged in dancing, they sought the permission of the DG of Prisons, Odisha to allow them to participate in the competition.

“After receiving a nod, we informed the prisoners of whom 13 showed interest in participating in the competition. Soon, 10 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and three convicts started practising for the same. The choreography was also done by the prisoners. After clearing a few rounds, the inmates have now reached the finals performing ‘Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari’, said an elated Barik.

They practiced for only three to four days and performed which was recorded and uploaded for marking by the judges.He further said that their achievement would help bring changes in other inmates as well. “We are eagerly waiting to know about the date of the final dance competition,” he added.

