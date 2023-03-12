Pedalling his way for change: An Engineer's journey for animal welfare

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Standing for the noble initiative of protecting animals and desiring to bring change among the people, a robotics engineer took up a long journey on his bicycle touching 24 states and covering about 12,000 km. Enduring severe climates, travelling on rugged roads and scaling uneven heights, Chaitanya Rajasekhar, a Robotics Engineer began his journey from Anantapuram on August 23, 2022.

Covering North, Northeast and Northwest states of the country, 28-year-old Chaitanya reached Andhra Pradesh en route to cover the Southern states of the country.

Chaitanya Rajasekhar, who completed his MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Florida, as part of his tour interacted with several animal rights protection groups and local communities unveiling the facts of how animal husbandry is becoming a hub for animal cruelty in the nation. He further explained how this animal rearing is causing environmental degradation.

“Avoiding consumption of animal-based food products is the first step for seeing a reduction in animal cruelty. The change should begin from our side. The government is taking several initiatives and our support to those initiatives would bring great change to the nation. Let's make this planet liveable for our future generations by protecting animals and by choosing plant-based alternatives for milk and meat products,” Chaitanya told The New Indian Express.

Clinging to the motto -’Saving animal is saving the planet from global warming’, Chaitanya took several awareness campaigns in schools during his course of journey.

Moreover, he advocates for minimal lifestyle which includes cycling. He said that selecting cycling is also a part of his project of creating awareness among the public to protect the environment by avoiding consumption of oil, gas and other nonrenewable resources. “Cycling brought me recognition and honour during the course of my journey, which gave me an opportunity to discuss on animals rights and global warming issues with famous personalities,” he added.

Chaitanya, who is now in Ongole planning to leave for Chennai from where he will visit Trivandrum. Later, he is planning to attend Animal Rights March scheduled to be organised in Bengaluru on March 18 and Indore on March 25. On his way, he interacted with noted animal rights activists Nitin Jain, Darshana Mazumdar, Robin Singh, Utsow, Ravi Keerth and famous personalities such as Musician Jagadish Italia, Author Manjushree Abhinva, cyclist Ankit Arora, athlete Chanchal Singh and others. “I feel that my journey would be an inception for change and hope youth would get inspired,” he opined.

