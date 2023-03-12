Rays of change: PHCs in Udupi start adopting solar energy

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Globally, there is a major shift in the energy transition. With policy-makers relooking at thermal power as an antidote against any potential power crisis in future, solar power is lending support towards fulfilling capacity addition targets across sectors. In the same vein, the 61 primary health centres (PHCs) in Udupi district have begun adopting solar energy.

Udupi district health officials recently struck an agreement with NGO SELCO Foundation to enable all PHCs here to equip themselves with solar panels. The growing interest among officials to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources has encouraged them to explore options of clean, green energy. Enthused, local gram panchayats and donors have also been extending support to this mission.

There is an order by the Karnataka government that all government-run health institutions – PHCs, community health centres (CHCs), taluk hospitals, and district hospitals – embrace solar energy on campus. However, fund crunch and a lack of will among stakeholders has slowed down its implementation, barring this coastal district, where health officials, with cooperation of the district administration, have taken much interest in this initiative.

Solar panels were first installed at the PHC in remote Hallihole village in 2019. Along with the SELCO Foundation, the management committee of Sri Brahmi Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kamalashile, and Lions Club, Kundapur, had supported this venture.

Other PHCs like the ones in Belve, Shankaranarayana, Kandlur and Padubidri are also running on solar power. Recently, the PHC in Malpe joined the bandwagon too, while the PHCs in Bidkalkatte, Kirimanjeshwara, Mandarthi, Manipura, Idu and Belmannu have also embarked on this route.

“Our aim is to power all the 61 PHCs and six CHCs in Udupi through solar energy in the next two years. In fact, efforts are on to make the CHC in Kota solar power-driven as well, for which talks have been held and funding arrangements through organizations and donors are slowly taking shape,” Udupi district health officer Dr Nagabhushana Udupa tells The New Sunday Express.

A centrifuge at the Hallihole primary health centre,

in Udupi district, is powered using solar energy

on campus. (Photo | Express)

Dr Udupa adds that in this paradigm shift of energy dependency of PHCs, through the use of solar energy, one ice-lined refrigerator (for storing ice packs), one deep freezer, five lights and five fans can be operated. “This equipment is crucial to ensure the seamless performance of a PHC. Donors and the local panchayats are supporting this initiative,” he informs.

SELCO Solar Light Pvt Ltd Deputy General Manager Guruprakash Shetty says that the solar panels are being installed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh per PHC, wherein 70 per cent is borne by the SELCO Foundation and the remaining funds are arranged through donors. At the PHCs, 5 kW solar installations have been placed atop buildings, he informs, adding that as plans come up to adopt solar power at CHCs, 10-15 kW systems may be required.

Explaining the importance of solar energy to power health infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, Shetty says that in order to store certain vaccine vials and medicines in the correct temperature range,uninterrupted power supply to the ILR and deep freezer is crucial. Solar energy fills that gap to ensure 24/7 power supply, he elaborates. During the time of natural disasters such as floods, power supply lines may be disrupted, however solar energy dependency will be more useful then, he concludes.

Power Capsule

Sixty-one primary health centres and six community health centres in Udupi district are on the path to adopt solar power

Udupi district health department has struck an understanding with the SELCO Foundation in this regard

The aim is to equip all PHCs in Udupi with solar installations within two years

The solar energy thus generated will help operate one ice-lined refrigerator, one deep freezer, five lights and five fans at a PHC

