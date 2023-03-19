AP forest officials fill water bodies to quench animals’ thirst

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Forest officials are taking measures to protect wildlife during the dry months of April and May by filling natural water bodies and saucer pits using solar pumps. Due to sufficient water resources, the wildlife population in the Khagaznagar division is increasing.

The Kumarmbheem Asifabad district forest covers 6.04 lakh acres and consists of two forest divisions: Asifabad and Kagaznagar, which are divided into 11 ranges, 79 sections, 245 beats, and 846 compartments. The forest is home to a variety of birds and wild animals.

During the summer season, deer and other animals often venture into nearby villages in search of drinking water. Recently, a deer was spotted in the Kagaznagar mandal, where it was injured by stray dogs. The forest officials rescued the deer and relocated it to a safe forest area. To ensure there is sufficient fodder for herbivores, grasslands are grown in the forest area during the summer season. Additionally, measures are taken to clean dry leaves and prevent forest fires.

According to Penchkalpet forest range officer S Venugopal, saucer pits and natural water bodies are being filled with water using solar pumps, and staff are cleaning dry leaves to prevent forest fires. In addition, grass is raised in grasslands to provide fodder for herbivorous animals.

The Kagaznagar division sees a high movement of big cats, as they easily migrate from the Thadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra state by crossing the Pranahitha river and settling in the region.

