Citizen with a cause: Self-less heroes fight to douse Brahmapuram dump yard fire

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For societies to tide over calamities — both natural and man-made — requires the coming together of official machinery and citizenry. They call for bravehearts from the general population who can switch to rescue mode without any hesitation. Anu Chandrashekar, chief warden of the Civil Defence, Ernakulam region, has been providing selfless service as part of various voluntary initiatives since the disastrous floods of 2018. And, he played an important role in dousing the recent Brahmapuram dumpyard fire.

“During the 2018 deluge, the Civil Defence initiative hadn’t been launched yet. However, I did my bit by sharing my experience as a ham radio operator. During the floods, when areas got cut off and mobile towers were damaged, it was operators like me who provided the much-needed communication network for the administration,” says Anu, who was stationed at the Ernakulam collectorate for six days round-the-clock in August of that year. Anu joined the volunteer programme during the Covid period. “Though it was constituted in 2019, I joined the initiative in 2020. The team distributed medicines and food during the lockdown. There were days when we sat with people affected by the lockdown on roadsides to eat food,” says the 37-year-old businessman.

He also played a role in the rescue efforts following the Pettimudi landslide of 2020. “The Pettimudi area got cut off after the sole mobile tower was washed away in the landslide. The incident happened around 3:30am. On hearing the news, we rushed to the location and erected a ham-radio tower and provided the much-needed communication system for the administration to carry out search-and-rescue operations, he says.

“The Brahmapuram fire,” he stresses, “would have been unprecedented for firemen in the state. It was different in every aspect. Unlike forest or other types of fire, the dumpyard blaze contained hidden traps. Danger lurked at every corner.” The nearly 32-feet-high mounds of plastic waste posed many challenges, Anu adds.

“During the initial days of the 12-day-long effort, all involved were tackling the fire with just N-95 masks as protection against the smoke. Gas masks were not available in large numbers and buying them on the spot was not possible due to their high cost. A single piece costs more than Rs 1,000,” says Anu, who was joined by 650 other members of the Civil Defence.

“When shouldering a fire hose, you have to keep holding it for long periods. During that time you won’t be able to take even a water break. So, we helped out by being the firefighters’ hands,” says Anu, who finds being part of such endeavours as a service to society.

