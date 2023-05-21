Home Good News

A unique way of teaching English

Throughout the academic year, students are trained in communication skills through speaking activities.

Published: 21st May 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

students, school, classroom

Image used for representational purposes

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With students having to spend two years at home due to Covid-19, the results show that a lack of direct interaction has adversely affected their skills, particularly in writing and reading. To combat this, a teacher in Nizamabad district has gone the extra mile to motivate and train students in English.

Battu Srinivas Raj, a teacher at the TS Model School and Jr College in Ambam Rudrur teaches English to Class 9, 10 and Intermediate students, with each class consisting of 50 kids. With the support of two English teachers and the school’s principal, he has successfully implemented creative activities to engage students in the classroom.

Srinivas captures students’ attention by sharing inspirational and motivational stories. He then writes five words on the board, and the students note them down, practising the words consistently. After a few months, he conducts a test to identify the top-performing students.

In a recent test that consisted of 75 words, eight students achieved first place and in another test, five students secured the top position. The remaining students were close behind, with a difference of two to three marks, achieving second place. Encouraged by the student’s enthusiasm for learning vocabulary, Srinivas plans to implement vocabulary practice after the summer vacation. He has provided 1,000 words for students to practice during the vacation and advised them to learn as many words as possible at their leisure.

Srinivas emphasises the vastness of the English language, with new words being added to the dictionary each year. He focuses on teaching the students listening, speaking, reading and writing (LSRW) skills. As part of the listening activity, the students receive daily English news from All India Radio via WhatsApp on their parents’ numbers.

Throughout the academic year, students are trained in communication skills through speaking activities. Reading and writing skills are developed using regular textbooks. The student’s performance is assessed through various competitions, where they have achieved first prizes in storytelling at state and district levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Nizamabad district
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp