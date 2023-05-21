Breaking taboos: The life of a coconut tree climber

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Adversities carry with it the seeds of success, and the life of Suni Lee, 51, a housewife at Palayamkunnu in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, is a testament to that. In 2011, when the coconut farmers in Kerala were in crisis due to the non-availability of coconut tree climbers, the Coconut Development Board (CDB) launched a 6-day training for youngsters in coconut tree climbing. Suni Lee was the first woman in the state to attend the programme.

In 2012, the CDB made her a master trainer in coconut tree climbing, and since then, she has trained more than 5,000 youngsters. Ten years on, she is the most popular trainer in the country. On September 2, 2022, the Coconut Development Board honoured Suni Lee with the national award for the best coconut tree climbing trainer.

The life of Suni Lee is a struggle of demolishing taboos and turning challenges into opportunities. “My husband Lee was born in Singapore and was employed as a driver at a chipping contracting company in Mumbai. In 2010, we arrived in our village on a vacation to attend the Ayilyam festival of Edava Palkavu temple. I wanted to offer a tender coconut for poojas and went around the village in search of a coconut tree climber. I was surprised as we couldn’t find one. That was the moment I decided to learn coconut tree climbing,” Suni told TNIE.

During their stay in Mumbai, Lee had helped Suni to get a licence in heavy vehicle driving. The couple approached Elakamon Krishi Bhavan seeking help to get trained in coconut tree climbing, and the agriculture officer helped them to get in touch with the CDB. They joined the first batch of the coconut tree climbers training programme held at Karakulam Village learning centre, and Suni was the only woman in the 30-member batch. “It was T K Jose, who was holding the post of CDB chairman at that time, who encouraged me to take it up as a profession and train youngsters,” she said.

After completing the training programme Suni and Lee used to climb coconut trees in the village. But people used to tease Suni, calling her Maram keri (tree-climbing woman).In 2012, the CDB invited Suni to lead a training session in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and the appreciation she got changed her life.

“When we arrived at Ratnagiri railway station, they welcomed us with garlands. At the Coconut Research Station in Ratnagiri, scientists gave me a rousing welcome, and I was asked to give a demonstration. The coconut tree was around 80 feet high, and my legs were shaking in fear. I couldn’t withdraw as there were many dignitaries. I gathered up the courage and climbed the tree amid applause. In the evening Maharashtra chief minister came to the venue, and I was made to demonstrate once again. They showered praises on me. There was no looking back since then,” said Suni.

During the past ten years, Suni has imparted training to coconut climbers in Jamaica, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and almost all coconut-growing states in India. Meanwhile, she became a successful farmer. She formed a Coconut Producers’ Society in her village with 150 members and started imparting training in coconut cultivation, production of value-added products from coconut and marketing.

She has established an integrated farm for crop, livestock, poultry, duck and fish farming. Suni is now a complete farmer operating tractor, tiller and harvesting machine.“It is a story of sweat and tears. I was not disheartened by defeat. When you have a strong will, no challenge can discourage you, no obstacle can upset, and no adversity can deter you. I would like to thank the CDB for igniting the fire in me,” says Suni.

