From passion to purpose: empowering underprivileged artists

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the realm of artistic expression, we often witness artists showcasing their talents in diverse settings. We watch, admire, enjoy, or at the very least, may choose to follow their social media profiles. But have you ever considered the idea of providing support or empowerment to these artists? Meet Preethika Pavirala, a 17-year-old fueled with a zeal to uplift underprivileged individuals talents.

Inspired by the remarkable talents of rural artisans, Preethika founded a non-profit organisation called Vaitalika Foundation, committed to preserving and promoting cultural art forms. With the mission to support underprivileged children and rural women artisans, reconnect individuals with their cultural roots, and raise awareness about various art forms, Vaitalika drives towards empowerment.

This foundation is a beacon for orphans, providing them with dedicated mentors and performance opportunities based on their chosen art forms. It also extends support to rural women artisans with resources, training, and improved opportunities. Despite being born and brought up in the United States, Preethika’s cultural roots run deep, from Sangeetham and Kuchipudi classes to the daily tradition of wearing a bottu.

However, it was when her family moved to India five years ago that Preethika’s love for culture found a profound purpose. After her visits to orphanages, where she danced with children, and a trip to Shilparamam, where she witnessed the incredible talents of rural artisans, she developed a passion to support underprivileged individuals passionate about the arts.

One significant reason Preethika embarked on this journey is that she observed these individuals possessed immense potential but lacked the necessary resources to reach their full artistic potential. She was determined to provide them with the opportunities she had been fortunate to have while growing up. One glaring example was at the Cheers Foundation, the first orphanage she connected with, where three girls aspired to become dancers. But due to a lack of consistent training, their dreams remained unfulfilled. This inspired Preethika to create the Vaitalika Foundation.

The selection criteria for projects set them apart from other organisations. They prioritise passion above all, ensuring that the artists they work with are genuinely committed to their craft. Preethika and her team conduct introductory workshops in orphanages, followed by an assessment of the children’s interest levels. If there is true passion, they hire a teacher to provide long-term education. For those who enjoy the experience but lack a serious commitment, occasional workshops are offered.

Her journey is not without hurdles; one significant challenge Preethika faced was sourcing funding for her social welfare and development projects. She arranged a team of over 100 volunteers across six branches worldwide to overcome this challenge. Through a series of monthly fundraisers, they ensured a steady flow of funds. However, as the foundation grows, finding more stable funding sources remains an ongoing journey.

Another challenge she faced was reaching remote villages that needed support. Many of these villages lack internet access, making it difficult to obtain contact information. To address this, Preethika and her team collaborated with larger organisations already working with these communities, seeking their assistance in establishing contact.

Finding willing teachers presented yet another obstacle. Many instructors demanded high payment or cited long travel distances as barriers. The team reached out to nearly 40 teachers before finally securing one for their first orphanage, Cheers Foundation. That particular moment when they found a teacher and initiated classes was a significant milestone for the foundation.

Preethika’s dedication to empowering artists is evident in her ability to balance her social activities with her responsibilities. Although she encountered negativity and skepticism from people who believed that starting a nonprofit at a young age would be too challenging, with the support of her family and a team of over 120 volunteers across India and America, she has found the strength to continue her mission.

Preethika acknowledged that her biggest regret was letting these comments delay her by a year and a half before starting Vaitalika. “Therefore, the biggest piece of advice that I could give to anyone is to just take the leap of faith and get started. It is never too early or too late, and there are no rights and wrongs; just take the process one step at a time. Form your idea, put your team together, and bring your goal to reality. When it comes to making a positive impact on society, the best thing to do is just to trust yourself and begin,” says Preethika.

When asked about her future goals for the Vaitalika Foundation, Preethika stated that she wants to continue her support to the underprivileged groups and expand their reach. Collaborations are also on the horizon, with plans for intensive workshops at Cheers Foundation with an established Kuchipudi dancer, Yamini Reddy, uniting their roots in Hyderabad and the US.

