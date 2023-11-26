We will look into demands to make Tulu Karnataka's second language: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: “I will look into the demand of the people from coastal Karnataka to make Tulu the state’s second language,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, lauding the efforts of the Bengaluru Kambala Samithi for bringing Kambala (buffalo race) to Bengaluru.

After inaugurating the event, Siddaramaiah took a dig at former Kannada and culture minister Sunil Kumar, who was from the coastal region, for not according to the second language status Tulu. “I will take a decision after discussing it with the present Kannada and culture minister,” he added.

The chief minister said he was apprehensive about holding Kambala in Bengaluru as it is a sport from the coastal region. “But Bengaluru Kambala Samithi president Ashok Kumar Rai and others said Bengaluru is also home to lakhs of people hailing from coastal Karnataka, and they want to organise the event here. I was surprised to see such a huge crowd. I appeal to the organisers to hold the event annually in November or December.”

He said there is a demand to ban Kambala and Jallikattu, but his government had supported the race in the past too. “Our government has announced Rs 1 crore for Kambala, and will release Rs 5 lakh immediately.” He said the government will allot a plot in Bengaluru as requested by the Samithi to hold cultural events.

Speaker UT Khader appealed to the CM to give recognition to Tulu. He reminded the public that when animal welfare organisations like PETA appealed to ban Kambala, Puttur MLA Ashok Rai fought in court. In the morning, the two-day event was inaugurated by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

