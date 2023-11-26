'We're not profit-driven': Puducherry teacher's toys of palm that do no harm

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Bavithran B twists and turns a long strip of coconut palm leaf. He then takes palm fronds, trimmed and soaked in water, and carefully splits the fibres. With a deft touch, he transforms it into captivating sculptures — a deer, a dolphin, and even a biker pulling off a daring wheelie. This 18-year-old boy from Puducherry has spent the last seven years crafting items out of palm tree materials with an aim to promote the usage of eco-friendly toys and decorative pieces.

Bavithran, a first-year college student, began knitting magic with palm fronds when he was 11. His journey into this unique artistry began when he was introduced to the world of sustainable toys through a workshop led by a school teacher V Umapathi.

Umapathi (42), is a government school teacher in Puducherry and has been making these toys for around two decades now. He says, “I have been crafting things and teaching it to many kids. Bavithran is truly exceptional in his art. We would come up with interesting designs right from the age of 13.” Recognising the teacher’s work, Puducherry government awarded him the prestigious Kalaimamani title in April 2023.

As years rolled by, Bavithran fine-tuned his craft and it became a thriving business. He says, “What started as a passion project, quickly evolved into a thriving business. I, along with my dedicated team of three, work tirelessly to transform palm fronds into toys. We are not profit-driven but aware of the need to replace plastic toys. Often, the toys are donated to children.”

The process, Bavithran says, begins with the collection of raw materials. The next step is soaking palm fronds in water to make fibre twisting easier before crafting the toys through meticulous knitting. “In the end, the pieces are brought together using threads or glue. The cost ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 2,000 or higher,” says Bavithran. Affordability and accessibility lie at the heart of Bavithran’s remarkable art. “I want everyone to experience the joy of having something handmade,” he adds.

Beyond crafting whimsical characters like estate workers, toddy tappers, and tourists, Bavithran, and his team also cater to bulk orders for personalised gifts for events. “Our creations not only serve as a charming token of love but also carry a message of sustainability,” he proudly states.

To promote the use of sustainable toys, the team conducts workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive events. More than 100 schools across the state have invited him for workshops, to instil a sense of responsibility towards the environment in children.

“If we inspire the young generation to make sustainable choices, the impact will be lasting. We recently conducted a workshop at a school in Ooty and also taught palm art to government model school teachers in the state,” says Bavithran.

Among his students is NK Hemalatha, a 50-year-old teacher in Villupuram, who is passing on Bavithran’s craft to her students. “Bavithran proves innovation can emerge from the most unexpected places. His journey from a small-town artisan to an advocate for sustainable living embodies passion, creativity, and commitment to making an impact on t he world.”

(Edited by Adarsh TR)

