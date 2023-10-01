Boy secures patent rights for paddy filling machine

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Abhishek Marripelli, an alumnus of Hanumanpet Zilla Parishad High School, obtained the patent rights for designing a machine that fills and seals processed paddy into bags. The government recognised this invention by granting the patent rights in the name of his father, Laxmirajam.

Abhishek had designed this machine when he was a Class 8 student at the 2019 Inspire Exhibition. He bagged the first prize at the district level and further received recognition with a merit award at the State-level exhibition held in Madikonda, Warangal, and secured third place at the national-level exhibition held at IIT Delhi. Presently, he is pursuing his first year of BTech Engineering at Malla Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, in recognition of his outstanding achievement, Abhishek was felicitated and congratulated by collector Anuraag Jayanti during a special event.

Abhishek’s inspiration for designing the paddy filling machine stemmed from observing his father’s work at Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres, where grains were manually filled into bags. He sought to simplify this process through his invention. Following this success, Abhishek pursued a month-long training program in robotics at NIT Warangal and participated at a programme in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He also had the honour of meeting the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside other award-winning students from the exhibition. Additionally, Abhishek was selected for the Sakura Science Exchange programme in Japan with the help of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF).

The event held on Saturday was graced by district education officer A Ramesh, ZPHS school principal Ch Srikanth Rao, district science officer Pamula Devaiah and sarpanch Janke Vijaya Srinivas Reddy. DEO A Ramesh expressed pride in Abhishek’s accomplishment, highlighting its significance not only for the Education department but also for the entire State.

