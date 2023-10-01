Karimnagar doctor takes lead in regulating haemoglobin

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Gynaecologist Dr Gogula Gouthami Reddy has launched an initiative to improve women’s health in Telangana. Her Gouthami Foundation conducts regular haemoglobin tests and health camps through a mobile van and distributes free medicine to regulate haemoglobin levels among women with abnormal values.

She also runs the Gouthami Maternity Hospital and has launched a dedicated mobile van for treating anaemia. Her initiatives are supported by the State government in aiding underprivileged women.

The mobile van and its team visit rural areas and girls’ hostels, collecting blood samples to determine haemoglobin levels. If a woman’s haemoglobin falls below 12 g/dL, the foundation provides free medicine. After a month, they check the levels again.

Dr Gouthami believes this initiative is especially beneficial for poor and middle-class women who struggle with medical expenses. Neglecting low haemoglobin levels can lead to various health problems, she warns.

