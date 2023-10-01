Home Good News

Karimnagar doctor takes lead in regulating haemoglobin

Dr Gouthami believes this initiative is especially beneficial for poor and middle-class women who struggle with medical expenses.

Published: 01st October 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gynaecologist Dr Gogula Gouthami Reddy

Gynaecologist Dr Gogula Gouthami Reddy

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Gynaecologist Dr Gogula Gouthami Reddy has launched an initiative to improve women’s health in Telangana. Her Gouthami Foundation conducts regular haemoglobin tests and health camps through a mobile van and distributes free medicine to regulate haemoglobin levels among women with abnormal values. 

She also runs the Gouthami Maternity Hospital and has launched a dedicated mobile van for treating anaemia. Her initiatives are supported by the State government in aiding underprivileged women.

The mobile van and its team visit rural areas and girls’ hostels, collecting blood samples to determine haemoglobin levels. If a woman’s haemoglobin falls below 12 g/dL, the foundation provides free medicine. After a month, they check the levels again. 

Dr Gouthami believes this initiative is especially beneficial for poor and middle-class women who struggle with medical expenses. Neglecting low haemoglobin levels can lead to various health problems, she warns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar doctor regulating haemoglobin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp