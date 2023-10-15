Fun Fridays at School

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life is learning! Experience is education! For the students of a small government school in Bengaluru, the opportunity to involve with an interactive initiative that opened their young, inquisitive minds to their own limitless potential, is indeed a gift.

The Government Kannada English Model Primary School (GKMP) is located within the bustling streets of Chamarajpet. Once a week, a group of volunteers visits this institution to help children dream big and leave an indelible mark on their young hearts.

The volunteers are students pursuing Masters in Counselling Psychology at Christ College, who have been visiting the school over the past month. They interact with the pupils through a form of education called ‘experiential learning’. The purpose is to get the young ones to experience a gamut of creative and physical activities so that they can identify their true talent and calling.

Ten volunteers dedicate one-and-half hours every Friday towards holding cultural activity workshops and sports sessions, at GKMP. Around 150 students from Classes 1-8 participate, experiencing the wonders of public speaking, dance, singing, art, sports and English remedial classes, among others.

“When we initially spoke to the headmistress and asked her what we could do for the students, she suggested if we could teach them art and dance,” says Rey D, part of the volunteer group. “Our group wanted to engage the students in creative learning and art through different forms and help them loosen up a bit and enjoy school,” Rey adds.

The volunteers then analysed their own strengths and arrived at a consensus to work around six subjects, accordingly chalking out a two-month plan for the students.

Imparting different skills, team spirit, emotion through art, and confidence, the group says this is more than just a 30 hours of community service project. A volunteer explains: “One of the reasons we choose to work with a government school is to understand how important the right kind of education is and how children can learn through different methods. In this way, we can impact their lives in a much larger way.”

workshops and sports events for these children | Express

The module is popular among students too. Arya Mishra, a Class-4 teacher, says her students look forward to the sessions, adding, “Attendance has increased considerably. and children wait for these classes.” Elated, she further says that her students are excited when they master a dance move, sing their favourite song, score a goal, or create art that reflects their emotions. It is also a reflection of each one’s special gift.

Meanwhile, low staff strength remains a challenge in most government schools. But GKMP wants to expand this workshop and have more volunteers come over and inspire students to learn from more than their textbooks.

“Our students also have inherent talents, which require the right exposure and opportunities. Such activities introduce them to a platform they never knew existed,” School Headmistress Kaveramma P says. Explaining the activities, she says the children have the freedom to choose between different interests every week, be it art or sports -- such as volleyball, throwball, and football.

Sia Khandelwal, a volunteer for English remedial classes, says, “Students in Classes 7 and 8 were more responsive than the rest. We tried to make the subject fun and interactive through games and wordplay.” She adds that the classes got a good response. Teachers say that students have gotten attached to the volunteers in a small time.

DEDICATED GROUP

The government school lacks adequate sports facilities, but the volunteers are a dedicated bunch, helping with the requirements. The art supplies and any other costs for the activities have been borne by the Teach for India Foundation.

