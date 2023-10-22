Beyond the boundaries

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Destiny dances to his beat. But Kasinadhan GA had to dig deep to drum up the determination required to overcome adversity and give purpose to his life. Despite being diagnosed with 50% cognitive impairment, the 17-year-old prodigy from Kottarakkara pushed the boundaries to hone his talent. And his achievements at such a young age speak for themselves.

Kasinadhan’s journey in music began during his school days. In 2019 and 2022, he topped the State Special School Kalolsavam in the musical instrument category. His accomplishments didn’t end there. In 2022, he received the prestigious Ujjwala Balyam award from the state Women and Child Development Department.

With disability hindering his speaking and writing skills, it was his younger sister, Gowri Lakshmi, who played a pivotal role in motivating him to pursue his dream of becoming a drummer. “My sister inspired me to overcome my limitations. Limitations are not an excuse to abandon your dreams. My sister and my father took me to my first drums class. During competitions, it is my family members who support and guide me,” said Kasinadhan.

At the 2019 kalolsavam, Kasinadhan secured an ‘A’ grade along with the first prize. He repeated the performance in 2022. In 2019, he established his own band, Inborn, and has performed in his native village, and even in Chennai. Kasinadhan had no formal training in music, says Girish Kumar, his father.

“We noticed his extraordinary percussion skills and sought the guidance of professional mentors.”

“He displayed a keen interest in playing the drums, and various other percussion instruments, including the dholak, after seeing performances on TV and YouTube channels. We sought the guidance of professional musicians, and he even found sponsors for his band,” Girish said.

“Kasinadhan is very talented. He does not allow himself to be limited by his limitations and loves to go beyond what is possible. As his teacher, my role is to guide him. But the rest is all his talent,’’ says Shaji Raj, a Kollam-based drummer who teaches special children.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: Destiny dances to his beat. But Kasinadhan GA had to dig deep to drum up the determination required to overcome adversity and give purpose to his life. Despite being diagnosed with 50% cognitive impairment, the 17-year-old prodigy from Kottarakkara pushed the boundaries to hone his talent. And his achievements at such a young age speak for themselves. Kasinadhan’s journey in music began during his school days. In 2019 and 2022, he topped the State Special School Kalolsavam in the musical instrument category. His accomplishments didn’t end there. In 2022, he received the prestigious Ujjwala Balyam award from the state Women and Child Development Department. With disability hindering his speaking and writing skills, it was his younger sister, Gowri Lakshmi, who played a pivotal role in motivating him to pursue his dream of becoming a drummer. “My sister inspired me to overcome my limitations. Limitations are not an excuse to abandon your dreams. My sister and my father took me to my first drums class. During competitions, it is my family members who support and guide me,” said Kasinadhan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At the 2019 kalolsavam, Kasinadhan secured an ‘A’ grade along with the first prize. He repeated the performance in 2022. In 2019, he established his own band, Inborn, and has performed in his native village, and even in Chennai. Kasinadhan had no formal training in music, says Girish Kumar, his father. “We noticed his extraordinary percussion skills and sought the guidance of professional mentors.” “He displayed a keen interest in playing the drums, and various other percussion instruments, including the dholak, after seeing performances on TV and YouTube channels. We sought the guidance of professional musicians, and he even found sponsors for his band,” Girish said. “Kasinadhan is very talented. He does not allow himself to be limited by his limitations and loves to go beyond what is possible. As his teacher, my role is to guide him. But the rest is all his talent,’’ says Shaji Raj, a Kollam-based drummer who teaches special children. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp