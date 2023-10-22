The ‘Aipan girl’ of Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

UTTARAKHAND: She was barely six when she eagerly watched her family make Aipan designs on Deepawali and other occasions. “My mother Uma and grandmother Kamla make attractive designs in their homes. I have been fascinated by this art,” says Meenakshi Khati.

The 24-year-old history graduate from Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town has taken Aipan to people’s homes. The art has become a source of livelihood for thousands of people in the Kumaon region. Aipan is a traditional folk art of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The Kumaonis believe that Aipan invokes a divine power bringing good fortune and preventing evil.

The art form is used on walls and floors in attractive motifs using ‘geru’, a saffron-red mud colour collected from forests and rice starch, locally called ‘Biswar’ paste. First, the base of the Aipan is prepared from the ‘geru’ soil and then various designs are made using ‘biswar’.

“My curiosity about Aipan prompted me to make my own designs. To my friends, my fascination was simply funny, something only an amateur is driven to. But I persisted with my passion,” said Meenakshi.

Art forms like Aipan are also known as ‘alpana’ and ‘arpan’ in other parts of the country. “When I made the first Aipan design in an hour and a half, my grandmother hugged me and blessed me that I would undoubtedly excel in the art,” recalls Meenakshi.

“I studied this art in depth for three years to know the history and origin of it,” says the young artist. “I met historians and scholars such as Yashodhara Mathpal, a Padma Shri recipient. I concluded that the Aipan art has its roots in the Chand dynasty (around 8th century).”

Her aim was to popularize the art among youngsters. “I wanted to link it to employment. I am happy that I have reached that stage with the blessings of my elders,” says Meenakshi, who has given a new identity to the folk art of Kumaon in Uttarakhand, where she is today known as ‘Aipan Girl.’

Meenakshi has carried forward the legacy in her 5-year professional journey from 2018. As many as 3,451 trainers have been given offline training in the state and 5,241 Aipan trainers, including women self-help groups, in the country and abroad have been given online training through social media, workshops in schools and exhibitions.

She also runs a project called ‘Meenakriti -- The Aipan Project.’ She started it in December 2019. “More than 4,000 women in Uttrakhand have made it their employment and they don’t have to depend on anyone for their expenses,” says Meenakshi proudly. Currently, the Uttarakhand government is celebrating a fortnight of Aipan Art with wall paintings in red colour Aipan designs, greeting cards, wall designs and nameplate designs. According to Meenakshi, the annual turnover of Aipan Art has crossed Rs 40 lakh.

Meenakshi has received many honours, including Mahila Matrushakti Puraskar, Maa Nanda Shakti Puraskar, Veer Balika, Kalyani Samman, and the Best Entrepreneur of 2021. “December 9, 2022, is unforgettable for me. It was the day I got the opportunity to interact for three minutes with President Droupadi Murmu in an event at Dehradun Raj Bhavan,” says Meenakshi. She presented the President a plaque bearing her name.

A 24-year-old history graduate from Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town has taken the ancient Aipan art to people’s homes. The rich motifs and designs are believed to invoke divine powers bringing good fortune and preventing evil, reports Narendra Sethi

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

UTTARAKHAND: She was barely six when she eagerly watched her family make Aipan designs on Deepawali and other occasions. “My mother Uma and grandmother Kamla make attractive designs in their homes. I have been fascinated by this art,” says Meenakshi Khati. The 24-year-old history graduate from Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town has taken Aipan to people’s homes. The art has become a source of livelihood for thousands of people in the Kumaon region. Aipan is a traditional folk art of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The Kumaonis believe that Aipan invokes a divine power bringing good fortune and preventing evil. The art form is used on walls and floors in attractive motifs using ‘geru’, a saffron-red mud colour collected from forests and rice starch, locally called ‘Biswar’ paste. First, the base of the Aipan is prepared from the ‘geru’ soil and then various designs are made using ‘biswar’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My curiosity about Aipan prompted me to make my own designs. To my friends, my fascination was simply funny, something only an amateur is driven to. But I persisted with my passion,” said Meenakshi. Art forms like Aipan are also known as ‘alpana’ and ‘arpan’ in other parts of the country. “When I made the first Aipan design in an hour and a half, my grandmother hugged me and blessed me that I would undoubtedly excel in the art,” recalls Meenakshi. “I studied this art in depth for three years to know the history and origin of it,” says the young artist. “I met historians and scholars such as Yashodhara Mathpal, a Padma Shri recipient. I concluded that the Aipan art has its roots in the Chand dynasty (around 8th century).” Her aim was to popularize the art among youngsters. “I wanted to link it to employment. I am happy that I have reached that stage with the blessings of my elders,” says Meenakshi, who has given a new identity to the folk art of Kumaon in Uttarakhand, where she is today known as ‘Aipan Girl.’ Meenakshi has carried forward the legacy in her 5-year professional journey from 2018. As many as 3,451 trainers have been given offline training in the state and 5,241 Aipan trainers, including women self-help groups, in the country and abroad have been given online training through social media, workshops in schools and exhibitions. She also runs a project called ‘Meenakriti -- The Aipan Project.’ She started it in December 2019. “More than 4,000 women in Uttrakhand have made it their employment and they don’t have to depend on anyone for their expenses,” says Meenakshi proudly. Currently, the Uttarakhand government is celebrating a fortnight of Aipan Art with wall paintings in red colour Aipan designs, greeting cards, wall designs and nameplate designs. According to Meenakshi, the annual turnover of Aipan Art has crossed Rs 40 lakh. Meenakshi has received many honours, including Mahila Matrushakti Puraskar, Maa Nanda Shakti Puraskar, Veer Balika, Kalyani Samman, and the Best Entrepreneur of 2021. “December 9, 2022, is unforgettable for me. It was the day I got the opportunity to interact for three minutes with President Droupadi Murmu in an event at Dehradun Raj Bhavan,” says Meenakshi. She presented the President a plaque bearing her name. A 24-year-old history graduate from Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town has taken the ancient Aipan art to people’s homes. The rich motifs and designs are believed to invoke divine powers bringing good fortune and preventing evil, reports Narendra Sethi Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp