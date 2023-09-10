Man behind the tales of Panchatantra

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: As children, we all remember resting our heads on the laps of our grandparents, listening to fables, and being mesmerised. Those tales form a significant part of the growing-up years. Somehow, when many incidents and facts slip out of our memories, those stories and the characters remain with us.

Of them, the ageless and timeless set of stories is that of Panchatantra. Some history professors proffer Durgasimha of Savadi village in Ron taluk in Gadag district as the original author, and the stories were translated into innumerable languages, Indian and foreign.

After Durgasimha, Vishnu Sharma and Vasubhaga later wrote some more stories. Pundalik Kalliganur, an author of history books from North Karnataka, demanded that the state and central governments build a memorial of Durgasimha so that the youth and future generations remember the creator of the immortal tales.

Durgasimha lived in Trimurteshwar temple of Savadi village in Gadag village, known as Sayyadi in 1025 BC. Kalliganur said that Vishnu Sharma and Vasubhag Bhatta might have written around 60 stories but Durgasimha had written a total of 65 stories which were edited according to the old Sayyadi style and translated into Kannada.

Gadag’s historian and professor Dattaprasanna Patil said, “Panchatantra was originally written by Vishnu Sharma but the stories were translated into Kannada by Durgasimha. Now that the stories are famous worldwide, we are demanding a memorial of Durgasimha at Savadi which will inspire many in Ron when they know that the famous Panchatantra stories have a connection to their place.”

A scholar or sage who came to India in search of a herb that brings the dead alive was told by some scholars in South India that Panchatantra stories have that capacity. The scholar took these stories to Western countries and translated them into their languages. Kalliganur said that the stories were from Durgasimha.

“We should be proud that the author of Panchatantra stories was from Ron. A memorial of Durgasimha should be made in Savadi as it is an important tourist place. Many people in Gadag and Ron are still unaware of the history and importance of these places,” Kalliganur said.

Prashant Shabadimath, a prominent book publisher in Gadag said, “Many people who read the Panchatantra stories did not know that Durgasimha was the author. We have published many Panchatantra series in both English and Kannada. These stories are also published in almost all languages in India by many publications.”

Writer-journalist Shivakumar Kushtagi of Savadi village said, “We have submitted applications to the officials concerned many times for permission for a memorial of Durgasimha. We request the ministers and officials concerned to take action.”

Shashidhar Baluchagi, a lecturer from Gajendragad, said, “During the 90s, we would devour the Panchatantra stories in English and Kannada. Many would visit Bengaluru those days to search for Panchatantra stories by different publications. We are happy to know that its author is from a village in Gadag and we are proud of that.”

Message through stories

Panchatantra is an ancient collection of animal fables that contain a moral message.

Some of the famous stories are Tortoise and the Geese, Jackal & the Drum

The Sparrow and a Banyan Tree, The Tiger and the Woodpecker

The Crane and the Crab, The Bed Bug

The Wild Elephants, Unity is Strength, Sharkhan & Cave

The Mongoose and Brahmin’s Wife, The Lion That Sprang to Life

The Foolish Lion and Clever Rabbit and The Little Mice and Big Elephants among others.

