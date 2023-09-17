Meet the Muzaffarpur railway police officer who started the Rail Police Pathshala

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

BIHAR: A railway police officer has taken up a major initiative to provide free education to ragpickers, abandoned and needy children – groomed as educated and responsible citizens, pre-empting the chances of them entering into a world of crime.

Meet Muzaffarpur SP (Railway) Kumar Ashish who is the brain behind ‘Rail Police Pathshala’ operating out of the Muzaffarpur railway junction. The ‘Rail Police Pathshala’, a first of its kind in the state, was inaugurated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Classes are held from 8 am to 11 am every day as the police personnel teach them on rotational basis, after finishing their official duties.

An educator in his own right, Ashish, a 2012 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, said that he chose to open a school for children who stand the risk of a vulnerable or troubled childhood. For this, he also took assistance from his sub-ordinating officers.

“It is like nipping the bud at the chance of them entering a world of crime,” he remarked. The ‘Rail Pathshala’, which was inaugurated on August 15, has around 25-30 children studying.

Railway SP, DSP, GRP’s SHO, SIs and constables take initiative to teach the students. At present, there are two lady constables – Beauty Kumari and Priyanka Kumari – are engaging in teaching.

Each child has been given a bag, slate and other stationery items.

The SP (rail) said that children even after admissions in the government schools would attend tutorial classes at the ‘Rail Police Pathshala’, and divulged that five new ‘Rail Police Pathshalas’ would be opened at Samastipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Darbhanga and Hajipur railway stations by the end of this month.

“A few students enrolled in ‘Rail Police Pathshala’ had earlier been involved in pickpocketing and other petty offences. But after getting admission in the ‘Rail Police Pathshala’, their behaviour and attitude had undergone a sea change. They now repent for their past (mis) deeds,” Ashish said.

The IPS officer described the ‘Rail Police Pathshala’ as a part of ‘preventive policing’. “Teaching is my hobby and I enjoy it the most after finishing my official duties,” he said.

He was certain of fulfilling his social obligations by taking up such initiatives wherever he was posted.

Under community policing, SP (rail) Dr Ashish has done many such experiments as an SP in various districts People of Madhepura, Nalanda, Kishanganj and Motihari still remember his efforts fondly, and their social media posts prove it.

