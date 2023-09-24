Dr Rao redefines healthcare landscape by embracing excellence beyond borders

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With over two decades of experience, Dr Mohan Rao Patibandla has redefined the landscape of healthcare in Guntur through his institution, Dr Rao’s Hospital.He is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of spine surgery and neurosurgery and has been honoured as ‘Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India’ at the Leaders Award 2023 event held in New Delhi.

Belonging to an agricultural family that valued education, his unwavering passion for neurosurgery earned him the prestigious BrainLab Neurosurgery Award from the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in the USA.

Dr Rao, who hails from humble beginnings in Bhimavaram village of Prakasam district, embarked on a path that has now positioned him as a renowned figure in the field of neurosurgery. After completing his MBBS from Andhra Medical College and specialisation in Neurosurgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, 44-year-old Dr Rao’s pursuit of excellence led him to further refine his skills through several fellowships in the USA. These included, Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery in Ohio, Pediatric Neurosurgery in Colorado, Neuro-oncology, Functional and Stereotactic Radiosurgery in Virginia.

Despite numerous opportunities to establish his practise abroad, Dr Rao’s passion to serve his community brought him back to Guntur.Here, he set up a cutting-edge neurosurgical centre equipped with state-of-the-art FDA-approved equipment from the USA, Netherlands and Germany. His vision to transform Guntur into a hub for world-class neurosurgery became a reality, attracting patients from foreign countries seeking critical neurosurgeries. Recently, Dr Rao and his team performed life-changing surgeries on two international patients.

Employing advanced techniques like transsphenoidal endoscopic surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery, Dr Rao successfully operated on these patients, bringing the Guntur district to the forefront of healthcare map. Their journey from the UK and Netherlands to the third-tier city of Guntur exemplifies Dr Rao’s excellence in neurosurgery.

Beyond neurosurgery, Dr Rao’s influence extends to igniting positive change within communities. His dedication to transform lives through initiatives in medical education and healthcare accessibility deeply resonates in underserved rural areas.

His efforts to provide quality medical care to marginalised communities have created a ripple of hope and healing. Dr Rao’s active involvement in medical camps, health awareness campaigns, and free consultations has improved countless lives in rural areas.

