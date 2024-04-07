Bharatanatyam exponent’s passion to nurture next generation dancers

TIRUPATI: A distinguished Bharatanatyam dancer, Dr Himabindu Uppari, is renowned for her performances and contributions as an academician and founder of the Mudra Academy of Fine Art in Hyderabad.

Currently serving as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Music, Dance and Fine Arts at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati, Himabindu is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of artists.

Her journey in Bharatanatyam began at Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, where she honed her skills before pursuing higher education. She holds a Masters’s degree in Dance from the Central University of Hyderabad, an M.Phil in Folk Arts from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and a Ph.D from the same varsity, demonstrating her dedication to both the academic and performance aspects of classical dance.

Dr Himabindu’s artistic endeavours have taken her to numerous prestigious platforms both within the country and abroad, showcasing her talent on an international scale. Her scholarly pursuits have been recognised by the UGC Grants Commission, earning her a senior research fellowship for her contributions to the field.

She has conducted lecture demonstrations and workshops on Bharatanatyam across India and abroad, including in Dubai, the United Kingdom and the USA. She received training from eminent Gurus as Nandini Nagaraj and Prof Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry.

The dancer’s accolades include being graded as an artist by Doordarshan, publishing over 18 research papers and receiving prestigious awards such as the ‘Young Artist’ award in Bharatanatyam in 2009 and the ‘Vennala Puraskaram’ in 2010 by the Vennala Organisation, Hyderabad. She was also honoured with titles such as ‘Natya Vidyadhari,’ ‘Natya Ratna,’ and ‘Janapada Saahithya Ratna’ for her contributions to the field of dance and culture. Additionally, she received the ‘Ugadi Puraskar’ from the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2018.