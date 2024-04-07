'Enabled with ideas': Jaipur's fashion show redefines beauty, empowering the differently-abled

RAJASTHAN : Fashion, for long, has been synonymous with glamour, style, and sophistication. When one envisions a “fashion show,” images of impeccably dressed models strutting down the runway amidst flashing lights and thunderous applause often come to mind. It’s a spectacle that captivates audiences worldwide, celebrating beauty, creativity, and sartorial innovation.

However, amid the glitz and glamour, there exists a quieter yet profoundly impactful movement — a movement that challenges conventional notions of beauty and inclusivity. This movement finds its home in the heart of Jaipur, where a unique fashion extravaganza unfolds, showcasing the talents of individuals often sidelined by society — the differently-abled.

For the three years, Jaipur has set the stage for a fashion revolution, spearheaded by the indefatigable Ritu Umesh Aggarwal. Fondly known as “Ritu,” she is not merely a business entrepreneur but also a compassionate soul deeply committed to her social responsibilities. As the CSR Director of CREDAI Rajasthan, Ritu has dedicated herself to empowering the marginalized, particularly those with disabilities.