In pursuit of happiness

ASSAM : A Rs 4 crore school sprawling across 6.2 bighas of land, offering free education, a crematorium, and a namghar (place of worship), stand as enduring monuments to Protap Saikia’s generosity. His journey from poverty to prosperity is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience.

Transitioning from a successful businessman to a dedicated philanthropist, the personal tragedy of losing his wife several years ago only served to enlarge and enrich his heart. His peers note a marked shift in his priorities, suggesting that he has transcended mere material wealth since his wife’s passing.

Saikia’s early life was far from easy, marked by struggles for basic sustenance. However, through sheer determination, grit, and hard work, he swiftly ascended the ladder of success in his business ventures. Today, he provides employment to approximately 500 individuals directly and indirectly, fostering a sense of contentment among his workforce.

Born in the humble village of Abhaypuria in upper Assam’s Jorhat district, Saikia, the son of a farmer, began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 11. Balancing his studies with the responsibility of supporting his family, he initiated a pan shop in the neighbouring village of Kaliapani. Despite meagre earnings, his relentless pursuit of education and business acumen bore fruit, leading to a diverse portfolio of successful ventures.

“I didn’t earn much from the pan shop, but I saved diligently to establish a roadside eatery. Subsequent successes propelled me to explore diverse sectors such as Assamese silk and agar (perfume),” he said.

Saikia expanded his business empire, securing leases for numerous weekly markets and venturing into construction contracting. Today, his holdings include a tea garden, a tea factory, a fishery, a brick kiln, a petrol pump, and a market complex, among others.

Initially devastated by his wife Jyoti’s demise, Saikia found solace in extending compassion to his community. He founded the Jyoti Protap Gyanmarg Bidyalay, a modern school equipped with smart classrooms, in her memory in 2021.