Subscribe to subtract your math problem

CHENNAI: Mathematics is an interesting subject for some, but for many others the thought of numbers makes them numb. When 58-year-old Rubi Theresa joined a government school as a teacher over three decade ago, she saw many students struggling to cope with the subject.

Rubi decided to help the students by simplifying the teaching methods and make math fun. It was with this objective that she set up her YouTube channel in November 2011 and take her teaching beyond the four walls of her school. Rubi’s channel now boasts over 55 lakh subscribers and 4.4 crore in total views.

However, things were never easy for Rubi, who was born in Tiruchengode of Namakkal district. “My father was employed with the electricity board. As my mother faced many health issues, the medical expenses took a heavy toll on my father. It was during this difficult phase my aunt suggested that if I studied mathematics, I could earn money by taking tuition for other students. Eventually, I enrolled in a BA Mathematics course,” recalls Rubi.

My husband Felix Lourde Raj supported me to complete a BEd course and I began working as a mathematics teacher at a private school. “During my initial days, I struggled to teach as I had studied in a Tamil-medium school. However, my late husband, an English teacher, encouraged me to study and I soon picked up the language,” says Rubi. She then got posted at a government school in Salem in 2007, but shifted back to her native after her husband’s demise.

“Ever since I became a teacher, I would always find ways to explore mathematical problems. I would refer to many books and methods, which could help me easily explain math problems to students. I was very interested in teaching the students how they could apply mathematics in their everyday life,” recalls Rubi.

In 2010, when the internet became more democratised in India, she began watching videos from other countries on how math could be simplified and taught easily to students, and also shared such videos with other teachers.

“My daughter and son helped me learn about YouTube. Soon enough, I began making videos on simple math techniques tailored to suit the needs of our syllabus and began posting them online. I aimed to change the aversion that students had towards mathematics,” adds Rubi.