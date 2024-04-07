Vijayawada archer eager to shine at Paris Olympics

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city’s archery prodigy, Bommadevara Dhiraj, has emerged as a shining star on the international stage, securing prestigious titles and medals while leaving an indelible mark on Indian archery history.
At the age of just 23, Dhiraj has cemented his position as India’s top-ranked archer in the recurve category, holding the esteemed title of India No 1. Hailing from Yanamalakuduru of Vijayawada, Dhiraj’s parents, Bommadevara Shrawan Kumar and Revathi, worked as private teachers, nurturing his early passion for archery. His journey began at the renowned Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada, where he received guidance from trainers, Late Ch Lenin and Ch Satyanarayana.
Dhiraj’s foray into archery commenced at the tender age of five and a half in 2006, marking the beginning of a journey punctuated by numerous accolades.
From his humble beginnings to establishing himself as a dominant force in the sport, Dhiraj’s unwavering determination have propelled him to unprecedented heights. Consistently showcasing his skill and prowess at various National Archery Championships, the 23-year-old has earned numerous accolades, solidifying his presence in the Indian archery scene. His recent achievements include securing a coveted Silver Medal as part of the Indian team at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, a feat that earned him a promotion to Subedar in the Indian Army, where he had joined as a Havaldar in 2021.
Additionally, Dhiraj’s stellar performances at tournaments such as the Hermosillo 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final, Paris 2023 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 4, and the Berlin 2023 World Archery Championship have garnered international recognition.
Speaking to TNIE, Dhiraj, who has qualified for the Olympics 2024, expressed his determination to secure a medal for India at any cost, diligently working towards his goal. His father, Shrawan Kumar, expressed pride in Dhiraj’s dedication, stating, “Dhiraj’s relentless pursuit of excellence and dream of becoming the World No 1 archer and an Olympic medalist are evident in his commitment to the sport.”
President and chief coach of Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy Cherukuri Satyanarayana, who mentored Dhiraj, added, “As Dhiraj continues to ascend new heights, his dedication to archery is truly inspiring. With his focus and determination, we are confident that he will make Vijayawada proud by clinching a medal at the Olympics.”