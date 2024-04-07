Vijayawada archer eager to shine at Paris Olympics

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city’s archery prodigy, Bommadevara Dhiraj, has emerged as a shining star on the international stage, securing prestigious titles and medals while leaving an indelible mark on Indian archery history.

At the age of just 23, Dhiraj has cemented his position as India’s top-ranked archer in the recurve category, holding the esteemed title of India No 1. Hailing from Yanamalakuduru of Vijayawada, Dhiraj’s parents, Bommadevara Shrawan Kumar and Revathi, worked as private teachers, nurturing his early passion for archery. His journey began at the renowned Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy in Vijayawada, where he received guidance from trainers, Late Ch Lenin and Ch Satyanarayana.

Dhiraj’s foray into archery commenced at the tender age of five and a half in 2006, marking the beginning of a journey punctuated by numerous accolades.

From his humble beginnings to establishing himself as a dominant force in the sport, Dhiraj’s unwavering determination have propelled him to unprecedented heights. Consistently showcasing his skill and prowess at various National Archery Championships, the 23-year-old has earned numerous accolades, solidifying his presence in the Indian archery scene. His recent achievements include securing a coveted Silver Medal as part of the Indian team at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, a feat that earned him a promotion to Subedar in the Indian Army, where he had joined as a Havaldar in 2021.