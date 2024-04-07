YVU fungiculture prog makes growers mushroom

KADAPA: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has taken a proactive stance in advocating for mushroom cultivation, empowering approximately 300 students through its comprehensive training programmes.

As part of its commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainable practices, the university has launched initiatives to educate students about the cultivation of mushrooms. These efforts aim to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the agricultural sector. Under the guidance of experienced faculty members and experts in the field, students have been exposed to various aspects of mushroom cultivation, including cultivation techniques, harvesting methods, and market dynamics. Through hands-on training and practical workshops, participants have gained valuable insights into the nuances of mushroom farming. These initiatives target undergraduate and postgraduate students, research scholars, faculty members, as well as women from diverse backgrounds and unemployed youth.

YVU Bio-technology, Head of the Department, Dr P Chandramati Shankar said, “Mushroom cultivation holds significant market potential, especially in the North Eastern Region and Sikkim. The hospitality sector, comprising hotels and resorts, presents ample opportunities for mushroom producers. Government subsidies under schemes like the National Horticulture Board and the Ministry of Food Processing further encourages mushroom cultivation.”