Karnataka HC becomes first in the country to hear arguments of lawyer with hearing impairment

The Karnataka High Court on Monday recorded a note of praise for hearing impaired lawyer Sarah Sunny, who made arguments in a case with the aid of a sign language interpreter, according to Bar & Bench.

The Live Law reported that the Karnataka High Court made history on Monday by hearing submissions advanced by a speech and hearing-impaired advocate Sarah Sunny through a Certified sign language interpreter.

In fact, Sarah Sunny is India's first lawyer to be registered as a practising lawyer with hearing impairment.

The Bar and Bench cited Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court as saying, "Counsel for (respondent-wife), Sarah Sunny has made elaborate submissions, defeating the disability of being hearing and speech impaired through the sign language interpreter. Submissions made by Sarah Sunny needs to be appreciated and the appreciation is placed on record though the submissions is through the sign language interpreter."

Karnataka High Court will go down in history as the first high court to have heard a hearing and speech advocate through an interpreter. I understand that she (Adv Sara) has appeared before the Chief Justice of India, but in terms of the high court this will be the first,” the Live Law quoted Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath as saying.

The Court had earlier asked its Registry and the Central government to arrange for a sign language interpreter to assist Sunny in her submissions.