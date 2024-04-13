In remote hilly terrain, palanquins for pregnant women to polling booths

DEHRADUN : As part of an initiative to maximise voter turnout in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, the health department will offer palanquin services to pregnant women and elderly people above 85 years, to the polling booths of the difficult terrain.

The initiative was based on the directions of chief electoral officer BVRC Purushottam.

According to State Election Commission sources, “In the hilly and inaccessible areas, people aged 85 years and above besides those with disabilities who choose to visit polling stations voluntarily will receive full assistance from the Commission.

Speaking to this newspaper, Purushottam pointed out, “The health department has been directed to collect information about the people eligible to avail the service”.