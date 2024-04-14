A green crusader

JHARKHAND : In the heart of Jharia, amid the fiery depths of underground coal fires and the suffocating embrace of rampant pollution, there stands a beacon of hope: Manoj Kumar Singh, a physiotherapist turned environmental crusader. For the past 25 years, Singh has dedicated himself to a singular mission – to restore greenery to a landscape ravaged by industrialization and neglect.

Jharia, with its sprawling coal mines spanning 450 square kms, is no stranger to adversity. For a century, underground fires have raged, devouring land and claiming lives, while toxic gases choke the air, earning the city the grim distinction of being the most polluted in India. But amidst this bleakness, Singh sees opportunity – an opportunity to sow the seeds of change, one tree at a time.

With unwavering determination and boundless compassion, Singh has planted over 95,000 trees, transforming barren patches of land into verdant oases of life. But his efforts extend beyond mere planting – Singh is a catalyst for change, inspiring others to join him in his crusade for a greener, healthier future.

Drawing inspiration from his father, Singh embarked on his journey of environmental stewardship in 1998. “I have planted more than 95,000 trees since I started in 1998, inspired by my father, an Ayurvedic Doctor with a passion for tree planting. In 2005, I founded ‘Green Life,’ an organization dedicated to encouraging tree planting. We urge others to plant trees on special occasions like birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and in memory of loved ones on their death anniversaries,” said Manoj Kumar Singh.

“We also encourage newly-wed couples to plant trees, emphasizing the importance of providing adequate oxygen for future generations,” Singh added. “Our aim is to link this mission with people’s emotions, fostering greater participation and involvement.”

Singh’s outreach knows no bounds – from distributing fruit-bearing trees to providing saplings for newly-weds, he ensures that everyone has a stake in the preservation of their environment. His efforts have not gone unnoticed; a cadre of like-minded individuals has rallied behind him, spreading his message of hope.

Chandra Prakash Chokhani, a local hotelier and Green Life supporter, attests to Singh’s enduring influence: “Manoj inspires others to conserve the environment and the trees.” Singh’s commitment to his cause is matched only by his versatility – in addition to his environmental advocacy, he is a relentless activist and community leader, championing causes ranging from environmental conservation to social justice.