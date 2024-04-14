A headmaster’s commitment to educational excellence in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: The Zilla Parishad High School at Sambepalle in Kadapa district has achieved remarkable growth with the student enrolment soaring from 137 to 580 in just five years, and it has been shortlisted for the prestigious Green School National Award. The ZP school’s record progress has been mainly attributed to the endeavour of Madithati Narasimha Reddy (54), who took over as its headmaster in 2018.
Born into an agricultural family at Bodimal Reddigari village in Veeraballi mandal, Reddy entered the teaching profession as a Social Studies teacher in 1996. For the past three decades, he has been striving to make his students responsible citizens, besides ensuring that the government schools compete with corporate educational institutions by laying emphasis on conducive atmosphere and better infrastructure.
Reddy’s proactive initiatives, including the development of infrastructure and promotion of environmental sustainability, have set a benchmark for government schools. From installing projectors and screens in classrooms to implementing innovative measures for cleanliness and hygiene, his efforts have transformed the learning environment. His commitment to fostering a clean and conducive learning atmosphere has earned him accolades such as the State-level Swachh Vidyalaya award in 2022.
Reddy, who received the State level Best Teacher Award in 2016, has left an indelible mark through his roles as a government textbook writer and educator on Mana TV. His influence has transcended school boundaries with parents from diverse backgrounds actively seeking enrolment of their children in schools where Reddy works. As a crusader of environmental protection, Reddy, who is also the District Secretary of Scouts and Guides, has led special drives to plant thousands of saplings to increase the green cover.
The ZP school’s exceptional performance in examinations and the students’ achievements highlight Reddy’s commitment to educational excellence. His endeavour to promote quality education and community service serves as a source of inspiration for students to excel in studies and become responsible citizens in the future.