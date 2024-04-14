A headmaster’s commitment to educational excellence in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: The Zilla Parishad High School at Sambepalle in Kadapa district has achieved remarkable growth with the student enrolment soaring from 137 to 580 in just five years, and it has been shortlisted for the prestigious Green School National Award. The ZP school’s record progress has been mainly attributed to the endeavour of Madithati Narasimha Reddy (54), who took over as its headmaster in 2018.

Born into an agricultural family at Bodimal Reddigari village in Veeraballi mandal, Reddy entered the teaching profession as a Social Studies teacher in 1996. For the past three decades, he has been striving to make his students responsible citizens, besides ensuring that the government schools compete with corporate educational institutions by laying emphasis on conducive atmosphere and better infrastructure.

Reddy’s proactive initiatives, including the development of infrastructure and promotion of environmental sustainability, have set a benchmark for government schools. From installing projectors and screens in classrooms to implementing innovative measures for cleanliness and hygiene, his efforts have transformed the learning environment. His commitment to fostering a clean and conducive learning atmosphere has earned him accolades such as the State-level Swachh Vidyalaya award in 2022.