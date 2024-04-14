Andhra Pradesh: 11-year-old’s photography skills leave everyone in awe!

GUNTUR: In line with the saying - “A photograph answers 100 questions and reveals unsung stories and themes”, a 11-year-old child prodigy, V Harshil Kiran, has excelled in the field of photography, winning countless accolades and various awards at national platforms, leaving everyone in awe.

A seventh standard student, Harshil, is a native of Guntur city who is winning everyone’s hearts with his wildlife and bird photography skills.

Inspired by his father’s passion for wildlife photography, Harshil said, “I like taking photographs because it helps us think creatively and connect with nature.” Among several wildlife pictures, the photos of landing pelican birds at Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary gained him national fame. His father V Kiran Kumar, deputy inspector general in the Registration and Stamps Department, is also an ace photographer who won various medals at art galleries and earned himself quite a reputation for his wildlife photography.

“I was always fascinated with wildlife and wildlife photography is more than a hobby for me and I’m so happy my son also found his calling in it,” opined Kiran Kumar. Harshil’s journey in capturing wildlife with his lens started when he was nine years old, during Covid-19 pandemic.