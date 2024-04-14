Karnataka farmer becomes lifeline for wildlife by pumping water to dry stream

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Govind recalled the incident that made him take up this initiative. “I used to take my cattle to the stream adjacent to my farm. But three years ago, the stream went dry. I used water from my borewell to quench the thirst of my cattle in my farm. However, I noticed other animals coming to the stream and returning without any water,” he says, adding that this hit him hard and he decided to pump water from his borewell into the stream.

He says the stream comes alive only during the monsoon and is mostly dry from February and summer months. “Every year, I supply water from my borewell to the stream for almost four months. I have connected 10 pipes from my borewell to the stream. I supply water for almost four hours every day,” says Govind, a father of two. As Govind owns only a small piece of land, water from his borewell is sufficient for his crops.

Govind’s son Maruti recalled an incident that had a great impact on his father. “He (Govind) once saw a deer returning without drinking water as the stream had gone dry. That’s when he decided to supply water from our borewell to the stream. He has been doing this for the last three years. We own 1.5 acres of land and the water from our borewell is enough to irrigate this land. We also irrigate four acres of land taken on lease,” says Maruti.

Govind’s act of kindness has earned him several admirers.

A resident of the village from the Gouli tribe, who rear cattle, says Govind’s gesture has also helped to keep a check on human-animal conflict. “Not just cattle, but even animals in the wild are benefiting from Govind supplying water to the stream. The stream borders a forest. Wild animals don’t venture into our village in search of water, as the water supplied by Govind quenches their thirst. We hear of human-animal conflicts from across the state. But the story is different in our village, thanks to Govind,” he says.