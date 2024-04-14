Narayanpet weavers fight to keep Kalamkari & handloom alive

HYDERABAD: While Kalamkari, which literally translates to craftsmanship, found its voice through the retelling of Hindu mythology, this art form is mentioned in ancient Hindu, Buddhist and Jain literature. Kalamkari and the subsequent handloom sector spread in the region due to the patronage of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. Cut to modern times, when the dyed block-painting of fabric has been hit by the ever-industrialising textile sector. However, refusing to be bogged down by capitalistic forces, weavers and artists from Narayanpet are striving to keep the craft and the handloom industry alive apart from preserving the local heritage.

Even just over a decade ago, the Machilipatnam Kalamkari in undivided Andhra Pradesh received the Geographical Indication (GI) from the Government of India in 2008. While the Krishna district in AP is known for this art form, Kalamkari sarees from Narayanpet are well-known for their unique border designs and fine artistry, which involves a lengthy and laborious process.

While handloom sarees involve dying, warping and weaving, a Kalamkari piece also needs dying the borders in red and black and hand-painting the designs, amongst other lengthy processes.

The Covid-19-induced lockdown adversely affected the sector and left many local weavers unemployed, making it difficult for them to survive and forcing them to give up the craft. However, some of them decided to take up the handloom work again, out of their love and attachment for the art.

The handloom industry has been a source of employment for local artisans, especially women, who have been in the profession for many years and have also been passing on the legacy to the next generations.