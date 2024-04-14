Odisha teacher gives wings to Mangrove pitta birds

KENDRAPARA: When zoology teacher Subhadarshani Pradhan visited Bhitarkanika national park in 2019, she was enamoured by the beauty of Mangrove pitta ((Pitta megarhyncha), a nearly threatened bird species found in few pockets of eastern India.

After going round the mangrove forests and villages nearby to understand the threats to the bird, the 31-year-old academician began a conservation drive to save the species. Her drive included reaching out to the villagers living in the vicinity of Bhitarkanika to create awareness on the importance of the bird to the local ecology and ways to protect them.

Mangrove pitta is a resident non-migratory bird that generally feeds on crustaceans, mollusks and insects.

“Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation has made Bhitarkanika a suitable congenial breeding place for this bird species,” said Subhadarshani who works as a faculty member at the zoology department of Shree Jagannath College at Rajnagar.

She informed that the bird is a bio-indicator of the health of mangrove forests and its presence indicates that the mangrove ecosystem is healthy and functioning properly, while its absence can indicate disturbances or imbalances in the ecosystem.

She added that denudation of mangrove forests and mushrooming of shrimp farms around Bhitarkanika have been posing a threat to the bird species. Since 2020, she along with forest officials have been organising hundreds of awareness camps in the villages on the safety of the birds.